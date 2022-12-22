ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I went viral with my Grinch-inspired braids — 'This is art'

By Erin Keller
 2 days ago

Even the Grinch would smile at this look.

Braider, wigmaker and TikToker Shana Everson shared her nearly-floor-length, colorful, Grinch-inspired knotless box braids on the social media platform just in time for the holidays.

The Syracuse resident somehow managed to work in a green glaring Grinch face around her shoulder region — complete with red lights for eyes. A red, white and green pattern followed down her back.

Everson told “Good Morning America” the style took her three days to complete.

“I try to be original and think outside the box, so over the summer I came up with the idea to do NBA/NFL and holiday-themed braids,” she explained.

“As Christmas approached I thought, ‘What would be a better character than the Grinch?'” she added.

Everson has previously donned Green Bay Packers , Buffalo Bills , New York Knicks and Miami Dolphins braids.

She even sported a Jack-O-Lantern for Halloween.

But her Grinch creation took on a new level of success, stealing 1.6 million views since it was posted online last week.

Everson’s look was styled to perfection with red lights as eyes.
“This is ART,” one user applauded.

“That’s mad creative. I know it took forever, but it paid off!!” another raved.

“And here I was thinking I was being festive with my one green box braid,” another quipped.

“That’s very effing creative,” one declared.

“The talent you possess is astronomical sis,” another complimented.

Meanwhile, in Florida, a sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch pulled over naughty drivers speeding through a school zone this month. They were gifted onions as a smelly reminder to slow their roll.

