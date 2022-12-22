ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Devils topple Panthers to snap six-game losing streak

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a six-game skid.

Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6.

“It feels great to win, the boys have been playing hard and deserved a better result in the games we played,” said Blackwood, who was making his first start since Nov. 3 due to a knee injury. “It gets a little difficult when you pile up a couple losses in a row. Sometimes guys grip their stick a little too tight, panic. We did a good job playing the right way.”

Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ya5Iu_0jqtQ4dM00
Jesper Bratt (center) is congratulated by teammates after scoring his second goal of the game in the Devils’ 4-2 win over the Panthers.
AP

Bratt tied the score 2-2 with his second of the night and 12th of the season at 2:44 of the third.

Sharangovich put the Devils ahead for the first time in the game at 10:10 as he deflected a shot from Jonas Siegenthaler for his ninth.

Tatar capped it with his empty-netter with 39.1 seconds remaining. It was his eighth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UevvX_0jqtQ4dM00
Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 33 saves, stops Zac Dalpe’s shot during the Devils’ victory.
USA TODAY Sports

“We needed a win,” New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff said. “We played several pretty good games inside of this and couldn’t find the back of the net. To come out, get a couple goals in the third … it was important.”

Staal gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period with his third of the season and second goal in two games.

Bratt tied it at 7:01, just 5 seconds into New Jersey’s first power-play chance.

Luostarinen gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead on a power play at with 3:48 left in the second period.

“We had to finish some plays around their net for sure,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “We did not move the puck the way we wanted to but they do not give you much. We actually got more than that usually give in a game like that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Devils

Playing on a back-to-back is never easy in the NHL, but right now, it seems that almost everything is coming easy for the Boston Bruins. One night after rallying for a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on home ice, the Black and Gold headed south to get their first look at the much-improved New Jersey Devils on Dec. 23. After starting the season as hot as Boston did, the Devils have cooled off, but entered the game with a 4-2 victory on the road against the Florida Panthers on Dec. 21.
BOSTON, MA
CBS DFW

Johnston's late goal pushes Stars to 4-2 win over Canadiens

DALLAS (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' third power-play goal with five minutes remaining and the Stars rallied past the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Friday night.Roope Hintz scored twice on primary assists from Jason Robertson, and Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter with 17 seconds left. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games.Johnston put his own rebound past Jake Allen, giving the rookie a three-game goal streak. At 19 years and 223 days old, he's the youngest Dallas player to score in three consecutive games.Fourth-line forwards Jake Evans and Michael Pezzetta scored...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Bills facing potential travel nightmare as blizzard shuts down Buffalo airport

The Buffalo Bills are going to need an alternate travel plan home from Chicago this weekend. As a massive blizzard blows through Buffalo, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through 11 a.m. Monday at least. Hochul has described the weather in Buffalo as “life-threatening,” and that the airport is closed due to “hazardous weather conditions.” The blizzard is being referred to as one of the worst in Buffalo’s history, with visibility being as low as one-eighth of a mile and snow drifts reaching nearly six feet tall. The Bills are currently playing the Bears at Soldier Field and will be unable to travel back to Buffalo by plane after their game ends. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is evaluating its travel options to get home. The Bills had a similar issue in Week 11 of the season, when they were almost snowed into Buffalo. They were scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns at home but had to move the game to Ford Field in Detroit in order to play.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Each local team’s most memorable moment of long-awaited successful year

This Christmas morning, I would like to let you, my dear and loyal readers, in on a little secret:  We really don’t root for the locals to lose.  Honestly. Really. The one thing that makes most of us in the sports department chuckle is when we write something negative about one of our teams and we’re told “that’s just click bait,” or “you’re just trying to sell newspapers.”  Well, two things, and again I would not lie to you, certainly not on Christmas morning:  1. We plead guilty to wanting you to click our stories on the web or pick up the paper at...
New York Post

Draymond Green thinks Warriors are ‘very fragile’ after horrendous road trip

Draymond Green sees the Warriors as “very fragile” after a rough patch of losses on the road. The Golden State defensive star saw the Warriors trudge through a 1-5 road trip, one which included two blowout losses against the Knicks and Nets. The defending champions are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record – and they’re 3-16 while playing away. “It’s not something that’s going to be fixed with the snap of a finger,” Green said to reporters Friday. “You’ve got to work through these issues to get that confidence. It’s just not showing up.” Golden State is currently playing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

‘Fireside Rangers’ podcaster says Blueshirts used his voice for ad without permission: suit

An amateur sports podcaster wants to put the New York Rangers in the penalty box for allegedly stealing his voice and using it in their advertisements. Anthony Rivardo, a college senior at Stetson University in Florida who runs the “Fireside Rangers” podcast, is suing the Blueshirts and Madison Square Garden, claiming they “ripped off” parts of his work. Snippets of Rivardo saying, “What could propel the Rangers to having the perfect dream year” and “I think there’s another really exciting year in store for the New York Rangers” turned up in the Original Six team’s “Time is Now” promotional campaign — but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Claim $1,250 for Eagles vs. Cowboys

New York Post readers can get their hands on a fantastic new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL. Follow the link below to learn how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Eagles vs. Cowboys this afternoon. Caesars Promo Code Grab the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Check out the best sportsbook promo codes New Caesars Sportsbook bettors can take advantage of bet insurance on their first sports wager up to $1,250. This risk-free offer from Caesars is a great way jump into sports betting. Betting on the NFL? Check out the best NFL betting sitesRead our expert guide on how...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy