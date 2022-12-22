ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Newark boys basketball falls on Olentangy Liberty final shot

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
The Newark boys basketball team rallied Wednesday to take a brief lead, but a 3-pointer on the final possession for Matt Wilson ultimately gave host Olentangy Liberty (7-1) a 42-39 victory in a non-league showdown.

Steele Meister totaled 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Grant Burkholder matched him with 13 points for the Wildcats (6-2), who trailed by 10 points in the second quarter and seven in the fourth before grabbing a three-point lead. Ethan Stare added eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NC wins

Kylie Gibson scored 21 points for Newark Catholic in a 69-32 victory against visiting KIPP Columbus.

Fini Kaiser added 16 points and seven rebounds and Sophie Peloquin nine points and seven assists for the Green Wave (7-1).

Watkins falls on road

Kalleigh Rennie's 10 points, seven steals and four assists led Watkins Memorial in a 53-35 loss at DeSales (6-2).

Rilyn Warner added nine points and seven rebounds and Ella Perry eight points for the Warriors (7-4).

SWIMMING

Two Newark boys win

Ben Jantad won the 200 individual medley (4:24.31) and Turin Hatfield the 400 freestyle (6:40.32) for the Newark boys on Monday during a meet against host Coshocton, West Muskingum and Ridgewood.

Robert Wright added a runner-up in the 200 free (2:40.76).

In the girls meet, Maryn Hatfield won the 200 IM (3:06.10) and 100 breaststroke (1:38.35) for the Wildcats. Savanna Barnes in the 200 free (3:08.07) and Madeline Bethards in the 100 backstroke (1:54.35) added runner-up finishes.

BOWLING

Pletcher leads Lakewood

Vica Pletcher's 228 helped Lakewood's girls remain unbeaten Tuesday with a victory against Sheridan, 1,764-1,679, at Village Lanes.

Nevaeh Wall added a 170. Stewart Poulnott 245 and 186, Jeremiah Loudermilk 236 and Koda Warren 226 rolled high games for the Lakewood boys in a loss to the Generals, 2,326-2,139.

