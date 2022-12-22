Local OB/GYN unit 'deficiency free'

Crawford Memorial Hospital Board members received good tiding about the obstetrics unit and finances during their last meeting of the year.

The obstetrics/gynecology scored high marks during recent survey by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Chief Executive Officer Doug Florkowski told the board Wednesday. The unit was found to be deficiency free.

“[OB/GYN Director] Cindy Williamson and her team did a great job,” Florkowski said. “It’s no surprise. We’re really proud of them.”

He pointed out that most Illinois communities the size of Robinson don’t have OB/GYN services. In fact, CMH is one of only three critical access hospitals in the state that still delivers babies.

“And we’re pretty proud of that,” he added.

On the other hand, IDPH has denied CMH transfer facility status for helping sexual assault survivors because the hospital simply has an insufficient number of nurses on staff.

Despite this, Florkowski vowed CMH will continue to do everything it can to assist survivors.

CMH continued to post strong revenue and patient volumes numbers in November and the trend has continued into December, Chief Financial Officer Al White told the board.

Overall revenues for November were a “very strong” $8 million, White said, 7.3 percent more than was anticipated. Expenses, meanwhile, were only $5,000 over budget.

“December looks really good, too,” White said, saying the hospital is on track to top $13 million in revenue this month, even with the holidays.

The hospital will help employees get memberships at the Crawford County Recreational Center once it opens next fall on the Lincoln Trail College campus, Florkowski reported.

Currently, employees can work out at the hospital’s Health Works. That facility will be closing once the rec center opens, however.

A primary reason for CMH supporting the community rec center and shuttering its own is a lack of space.

The Health Works building will likely be renovated to house a community meeting room, replacing the former V.C. VanTassel Room that sits between admitting and the cafeteria.

Patient services, such as blood draws, will be moved into the older room. Meanwhile, employees will be given “access to better, more up-to-date facilities” at the rec center, Florkowski explained.

Also Wednesday, the board voted in its new officers for 2023. The board chair will be Wanda James, while vice-chair will be Tom Moore. Secretary will be Mitzi Martin and Dr. Greg Kastner will serve as treasurer.

Members also said farewell to former Crawford County Board liaison Kip Randolph and hello to his successor, Shane Robinson.

Randolph, who did not seek re-election in November, praised CMH for “how hard this hospital strives for excellence.” Robinson said he would always be willing to help the hospital.

Various policy and plan updates were approved.