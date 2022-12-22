ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports scores, highlights: Case girls, Westport hoop teams unbeaten, Somerset hockey wins

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 2 days ago

The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams.

Take a look at highlights from Wednesday's local high school action:

Girls basketball: Joseph Case at West Bridgewater

SCORE: Joseph Case 52, West Bridgewater 30

LOCATION: West Bridgewater

DATE: Dec. 21

RECORD: Joseph Case

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cardinals ran their winning streak to four games after beating West Bridgewater on the road. Brooke Orton led the way for Case with a game-high 27 points. Liberty Gazaille added 11 points and Gianna Lupo chipped in with seven points.

NEXT UP: The Cardinals host Westport on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vv8ma_0jqtPqRQ00

Girls Basketball: Diman vs. Tiverton

SCORE: Tiverton 44, Diman 40

LOCATION: Diman

DATE: Dec. 21

RECORD: Diman, 1-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals lost a close home game against visiting Tiverton. Hannah Martin led Diman with a team-high 18 points. The Bengals, who trailed 30-18 before scoring 22 fourth quarter points, took the lead for the first time in the final frame but but couldn’t overcome the visitor's fantastic foul shooting and rebounding.

NEXT UP: Diman hosts Old Colony on Dec. 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkMEL_0jqtPqRQ00

Girls Basketball: Westport vs Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Westport 57, Greater New Bedford 19

LOCATION: Westport

DATE: Dec. 21

RECORD: Westport, 3-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats won their third straight game, beating non-league opponent Greater New Bedford at home. Top scorers for Westport were Leah Sylvain (22 points, four rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Korynne Holden (14 points, two rebounds and five steals), Sarah Perry (eight points, four rebounds and an assist) and Julia George (four points, six rebounds, an assist and three steals). Shelby Orr added five points while Gigi Mendes and Meghan Molloy finished with two points each.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats face unbeaten Joseph Case on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsoNp_0jqtPqRQ00

Boys basketball: Westport at Blue Hills

SCORE: Westport 76, Blue Hills 69

LOCATION: Blue Hills

DATE: Dec. 21

RECORD: Westport, 2-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats won a close road matchup with Mayflower Large opponent Blue Hills. Owen Boudria finished with a season-high 26 points for Westport, including 20 points in the second half. Hunter Brodeur finished with 23 points. Ben Boudria added 10 points.

NEXT UP: The Wildcats host Bishop Stang on Friday.

Ice hockey: Somerset Berkley at Greater New Bedford

SCORE: Somerset Berkley 11, Greater New Bedford 1

LOCATION: Greater New Bedford

DATE: Dec. 21

RECORD: Somerset Berkley, 3-0

HIGHLIGHTS: The Raiders scored early and often in their road win against Greater New Bedford. Matt Costa, Jack Rothwell and Cam McKenna each netted a pair of goals in the win for SBR. Other goal scorers were Davis Sullivan (three assists), Nolan Botelho, Kein Stafford, and Luke Gauvin. Aaron Preston netted his first varsity goal. Brendon Silva collected the win in net after making 11 saves.

NEXT UP: The Raiders travel to Taunton on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WstB4_0jqtPqRQ00

Wrestling: Durfee at Bristol County Agricultural

SCORE: Bristol-Aggie 66, Durfee 12

LOCATION: Bristol County Agricultural

DATE: Dec. 21

RECORD: Durfee, 0-2

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers lost to a very good and well-coached Bristol Aggie squad. Malaki Silveira earned a pin for Durfee

NEXT UP: The Hilltoppers travel to New Bedford on Jan. 4.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com.

