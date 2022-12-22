ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
IRMO, SC
One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Fire Dept. responds to house fire on Woodrow Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1200 block of Woodrow Street Thursday. Units responded just before noontime to find fire coming from one end of the home and smoke pushing from the eaves. Fire crews were able to get the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Prisma Health gives tips on how to stay warm in these freezing temperatures

Prisma Health held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon, providing tips and guidelines on how to stay warm in these unusual temperatures in the Midlands. A few things to note: The three most at risk individuals are the elderly, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. "Our first recommendation for...
COLUMBIA, SC
SCDOT adjusts construction schedule for holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The holiday season is upon us and SCDOT is adjusting their construction schedule. From December 23 - January 3, they’re restricting most construction-related lane closures in accordance with the Federal Highway Administration regulations. This doesn’t include required emergency construction, so you’ll still see some...
COLUMBIA, SC
Nearly 1,500 Fairfield Electric customers were affected by power outages

Fairfield County, S.C. (WACH) — Power problems are an issue all across the Midlands and the state. Crews were up before the sun this morning. In anticipation of the arctic blast, the Fairfield Electric Company experienced a large number of outages. But they were ready and hit the streets early.
One injured after a car hits a pedestrian in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are say a car crash involving a pedestrian resulted in temporary lane closures on Main Street and Church Street Wednesday night. Officials say the incident happened when the driver failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. The pedestrian was injured...
LEXINGTON, SC
Wind chill temps dropped below 0 across the Midlands on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The arctic blast has dropped temperatures down to numbers we haven't seen in years. More importantly, powerful winds overnight pushed wind chill temperatures down below 0 in many places. Temperatures on their own dropped down to the mid to lower teens. Columbia didn't get cold enough...
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Orangeburg to open warming center

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — As a result of extremely cold temperatures expected through the weekend, a Warming Center will be offered to the public at the Department of Public Safety lobby. The warming center will be located at 1320 Middleton Street beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. through...
ORANGEBURG, SC
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
Electric companies start rolling outages, urge energy conservation

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This bitter cold is affecting energy companies. Both Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy are asking people to conserve energy. Santee Cooper has been having temporary, managed 30 minute rolling outages. They say it’s to reduce strain on the electric grid and prevent a more severe situation.
COLUMBIA, SC

