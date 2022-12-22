Read full article on original website
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees analyst Cameron Maybin projects surprise landing spot for Gary Sánchez
Did the New York Yankees kill the Gary Sánchez discourse by exiling him to Minnesota last year? Or did Sánchez’s own performance with the Twins cement the end of his early-career hype machine, proving once and for all that burgeoning Yankees stars really do get more attention than everyone else?
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
New York Mets owner could face ‘grievance’ for celebrating Carlos Correa signing early
While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot to celebrate following the team’s surprise agreement with star shortstop
Mets have MLB’s best lineup but Yankees barely crack top 10
With new deals happening every day, it’s hard not to get excited about the 2023 baseball season already. This offseason has been an interesting one, recently highlighted by the New York Mets’ signing of two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa after his agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through.
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away
Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
Yankees bring back Matt Blake, a risky hire that they’re now loving
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realized his new and totally inexperienced coaching hire had his work cut out earning respect from players on the December 2017 day that they were in Southern California together wooing a free agent pitcher that they badly coveted. Upon meeting Matt...
MLB owners reportedly unhappy with Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'I think it's going to have consequences for him down the road'
The numbers speak for themselves: A $384.7 million payroll for this upcoming season, plus approximately $111 million in luxury tax fees. A ridiculous $806.1 million committed in one offseason. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't being frugal with his money, and it's caught the ire of some executives and...
How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room
Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Steinbrenner: Cohen's spending should be 'looked at'
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is happy that New York is home to two great teams after the Mets went on a historic spending spree this offseason but also acknowledged that it needs to be examined. "I think it's something to be looked at," Steinbrenner said Wednesday when asked about Mets...
The best baseball players born on Dec. 23
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 23. Koosman went 222-209 in a 19-year career with the Mets, Twins, White Sox and Phillies, compiling a 53.7 bWAR that is not only tops among players born on this day but also leads all pitchers born in Minnesota (only Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Dave Winfield and Joe Mauer are ahead of him overall; Hall of Famers Jack Morris and Charles Bender are the pitchers just behind him).
Inbox: Who will be the Astros' impact rookie in '23?
HOUSTON -- When I asked you to submit questions for this Inbox, many of you asked about the situation in left field. Since then, the Astros have signed steady veteran Michael Brantley, so there’s your answer. The Astros’ heavy lifting for the offseason now appears to be done, so let’s look deeper into the future with some questions that will impact the 2023 season.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Report: Dodgers Expected to Release RHP Trevor Bauer
The Dodgers face public scrutiny with any upcoming decision.
New York Mets Trade James McCann to Baltimore Orioles
The New York Mets have traded catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles for a player to be named later, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
Inbox: Outfield outlook, bullpen blueprint
ARLINGTON -- Rangers fans got their Christmas wish early, when the club added ace Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million deal ahead of the Winter Meetings. With Spring Training just about two months away, a few holes still need to be filled on the roster and questions need to be answered, so it’s the perfect time for an offseason Rangers Inbox:
