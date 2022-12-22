ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers sign former hated rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley beams by his side at Yankees introduction

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley Rodon was beaming with pride at his introduction press conference with the Yankees on Thursday. After Rodon took the podium to put on his pinstripes for the first time, the left-hander thanked his “lovely wife,” Ashley, who received flowers from the Yankees during the event. Rodon, 30, also thanked his parents and in-laws, adding that they were handling the couple’s children: daughter Willow, 3, and son Bo, who turns 2 years old in January. Ashley, who was seen smiling in her seat near the podium, was dressed in a black ensemble with a dark green blazer. She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Mets have MLB’s best lineup but Yankees barely crack top 10

With new deals happening every day, it’s hard not to get excited about the 2023 baseball season already. This offseason has been an interesting one, recently highlighted by the New York Mets’ signing of two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa after his agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away

Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
KENTUCKY STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team

Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

How Correa reacted to Mets agreement from SF hotel room

Carlos Correa was supposed to be the next shortstop of the Giants. After reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with San Francisco on Dec. 13, Correa was dressed and ready for his introductory press conference at Oracle Park on Tuesday morning when he received word that the Giants canceled his press conference due to a concern with his medical history after a physical on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Steinbrenner: Cohen's spending should be 'looked at'

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is happy that New York is home to two great teams after the Mets went on a historic spending spree this offseason but also acknowledged that it needs to be examined. "I think it's something to be looked at," Steinbrenner said Wednesday when asked about Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

The best baseball players born on Dec. 23

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 23. Koosman went 222-209 in a 19-year career with the Mets, Twins, White Sox and Phillies, compiling a 53.7 bWAR that is not only tops among players born on this day but also leads all pitchers born in Minnesota (only Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Dave Winfield and Joe Mauer are ahead of him overall; Hall of Famers Jack Morris and Charles Bender are the pitchers just behind him).
MINNESOTA STATE
MLB

Inbox: Who will be the Astros' impact rookie in '23?

HOUSTON -- When I asked you to submit questions for this Inbox, many of you asked about the situation in left field. Since then, the Astros have signed steady veteran Michael Brantley, so there’s your answer. The Astros’ heavy lifting for the offseason now appears to be done, so let’s look deeper into the future with some questions that will impact the 2023 season.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Inbox: Outfield outlook, bullpen blueprint

ARLINGTON -- Rangers fans got their Christmas wish early, when the club added ace Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million deal ahead of the Winter Meetings. With Spring Training just about two months away, a few holes still need to be filled on the roster and questions need to be answered, so it’s the perfect time for an offseason Rangers Inbox:
TEXAS STATE

