Philo, OH

HS Roundup: Coshocton falters at Philo; River View drops Crooksville

By Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 2 days ago

PHILO — Visiting Coshocton made Philo work in the first half of Wednesday's Muskingum Valley League crossover at The Power Plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O91ov_0jqtPkOI00

The second half was all about the Electrics, who outscored the Lady 'Skins 42-24 over the final two quarters to earn a 67-40 win.

Bailey Dement scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half to lead the Philo surge.

Olivia Dement hit five 3s, three in the first half, to finish with 15 points, while Aleigha Busse and Caitlin Rose had 12 points apiece for the Electrics (3-6, 3-4), who led 25-16 at the half.

Savannah Bartlett scored 14 of her 16 in the second half for Coshocton (0-10, 0-7), which led 12-9 after one quarter and had the lead for parts of the second quarter. Isabelle Lauvray added eight points and Hailey Helter and Julia Cutrina-Bach chipped in seven points apiece.

The Dements combined for 13 points in the third to help Philo build a 48-29 advantage entering the fourth.

Rose grabbed nine rebounds and Olivia Winland and Riley Rhoades corralled six boards apiece, Winland had five steals, and Winland and Olivia Dement passed out four assists each for the Electrics, who made 23 of 68 field goals, including 9 of 31 behind the line. They also had just 11 turnovers.

Philo reserves won 32-7, as Jaelen Rinkes scored 12 and Marley Harper six. Maria Roman-Sotil had four for Coshocton.

River View 51, Crooksville 33: Lily Yoder had all 19 of her points after the first quarter, as the host Lady Bears (4-7, 2-5) topped the Ceramics (1-8, 1-6) in a MVL crossover.

Elaina Brenly and Payton Cabe combined for eight first-quarter points for River View, which led 8-4 after one quarter.

Yoder added six and Prestyn Patterson hit a 3 in the second quarter to send the Lady Bears into the half with a 21-14 advantage.

Yoder scored seven and Cabe four in the third to help River View extend its lead to 34-20 entering the fourth, while Yoder and Brenly combined for 10 points in the fourth.

Cabe finished with 11 points, Brenly chipped in 10 points and Patterson contributed seven for the winners.

Lexi Van Meter had 13 points, six came in the fourth, and Sonni Nelson chipped in seven for the Ceramics.

Tusky Valley 54, Ridgewood 28: Kya Masloski scored 11 and Kelley Masloski added nine points, but the Generals (3-5) fell behind early and never recovered against the Trojans.

Kaleigh Norris, who had 17 points, scored seven and Kadence Stutz added four in the first quarter to stake Tusky Valley to a 14-6 lead through one quarter.

The lead grew to 25-10 at the half behind 3s from Chloe Salapack and Leah Bourquin, while Bourquin and Norris combined for 16 in the third, as the Trojans were up 47-19 going to the fourth.

Bourquin and Stutz scored 12 apiece for Tusky Valley.

The Coshocton Tribune

The Coshocton Tribune

