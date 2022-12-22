ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Stroudsburg gallery hosting renowned landscape artist

By SPECIAL TO THE POCONO RECORD
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csHVx_0jqtPfyf00

Brian Keeler is currently showing over 40 new paintings in his one-man show at the Auradell Gallery In the Stroudsmoor Inn.

This is Keeler's second exhibit at the Auradell Gallery and this current show includes landscapes of Pennsylvania, The Finger Lakes area of New York, cityscapes of Philadelphia and New York City along with paintings done on location en plein air in Italy and Maine.

Keeler is known for his portrayal of light as he bathes the subjects in his paintings with a beautiful and distinctive luminosity.

Keeler, originally from Wyalusing, Pa., has shown widely over his career and won many prestigious awards. His teaching has included numerous workshops in Italy and here in the states.

To offer students more resources he has produced many full-length instructional videos on a variety of subjects. His work is featured in the current issue (January- February) of The Artists Magazine in an eight page spread devoted to his genre scenes.

Learn more about the gallery, or make an appointment, by calling 570-421-6431.

To learn more about Keeler's art, visit his websites, briankeeler.com or northstarartgallery.com.

Keeler has just published his second book on painting- his previous book "Dramatic Color in the Landscape" was published by North Light Books in 2013. This new book on painting by Keeler titled, "Light on the Figure" has been receiving glowing reviews and advance praise from some notables in the art world including John O'Hern, former director of the Arnot Museum in Elmira, NY.

This book represents a career-defining moment for Keeler, as it presents over 40 years of creativity.

Professionally edited and designed, this new book is a work of art in itself, while offering inspiration and techniques for the aspiring artists, while providing savvy insights for the collector and fine art connoisseur.

This beautiful 172-page hardcover book just published by North Star Art Press is a compendium focused on Keeler's oils, pastels and watercolors that portray people. It includes chapters on drawing, genre scenes, the nude, color theory, allegory, portraiture, Italian agrarian scenes, and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uncoveringpa.com

Uncovering the Inspiration for the Song “Winter Wonderland” in Honesdale, PA

One of the most well-known holiday season songs is “Winter Wonderland”, but did you know that this song inspired by a park in Honesdale, Pennsylvania?. The song was written in 1934 by Richard “Dick” Smith who grew up in Honesdale, which is located in Waye County in the northeastern corner of PA in the region known as the Pocono Mountains. Smith was born in the town in 1901 and graduated from Honesdale School in 1920, after which he attended Penn State, then known as Pennsylvania State College.
HONESDALE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Peddler’s Village to Host Fire & Frost Fun Celebration on Four January Evenings

Peddler’s Village will be hosting several family-fun events in the coming weeks, and locals and visitors are invited to all the fun. The countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County will host Fire & Frost Fun on select Friday and Saturday evenings in early January. Against the backdrop of the Village’s historical “winter wonderland” setting, the outdoor festival will feature dozens of ice sculptures, a DJ spinning party music, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
STROUDSBURG, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Christmas village celebrates 30 years of holiday cheer

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday displays scatter neighborhoods across the commonwealth, but one couple in the Poconos takes the cake by building a massive Christmas village inside their home. Trains, carolers, skyscrapers, and more make up the magical city of “Frendoville”. “We just try to bring life to our little city Frendoville,” said Mark […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Soldiers from 109th Battalion back home for the holidays

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the last nine months, hundreds of area soldiers served in the Middle East on a peace mission. Now, they are returning home. On Wednesday, the troops from the 109th Infantry Battalion returned home. Family and friends welcomed them back at the armory on Olyphant Avenue...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dog cafe and pet wellness shop to permanently close in Easton

EASTON, Pa. – A bistro catering to man's best friend is ending operations in downtown Easton. Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness & Dog Cafe — selling all-natural dog treats along with pet gifts, supplies and wellness products — is set to permanently close Friday, Dec. 23, after a year of business at 123 N. Second St., according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville home gutted by flames

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Hoagie Hut closing after 50 years

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — As 2022 comes to a close, the Hoagie Hut near Factoryville is busy with its final rush of orders. The owners say after 50 years in business, it's time to close up shop and get ready for life's next adventure. "We wanted to make it until...
FACTORYVILLE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA

Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
94.3 The Point

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

3K+
Followers
926
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy