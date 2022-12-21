Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Steph Curry Sells His Silicon Valley ‘Dream Home’ for $31 Million – See Photos!
In the midst of an ever-so-thriving basketball career, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry still managed to make some real estate deals too. As it turns out, Curry sold his “dream home” in Atherton, California last fall, for a hefty price tag of $31.2 million, Dirt reported. According...
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
This $11 Million Hawaii Mansion Comes With Stunning Pacific Views—and a Classic Car
Postmates cofounder Bastian Lehmann has put his sunny Hawaii mansion on the market, and he’s sure doing everything he can to help it sell—including throwing his own car into the mix. Lehmann’s 5,032-square-foot estate is located on the west coast of the Big Island, nestled within the Hualalai Resort residential community. The German-born entrepreneur has listed his home for $11.25 million with Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty, after he scooped up the residence for $7.3 million in February 2021, reported The Wall Street Journal. He told the publication he dropped upwards of $500,000 on renovations and furnishings, all of which are...
Dickel Is Relaunching Its Oldest Whiskey and We Got an Exclusive First Taste
In 2016, Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel released a 17-year-old expression in small 375-ml bottles, and devoted fans promptly fell in love with it. Six years later, the Cascade Hollow Distilling Co., now under the direction of GM and distiller Nicole Austin, has brought it back. George Dickel 17 Year Old Reserve is now in full-sized 750-ml bottles, and we got a first taste while we chatted with Austin about this new whiskey. There are a whole lot of barrels aging at Cascade Hollow in Tullahoma, TN, and Austin has used these (as well as overseeing distillation of new whiskey) to...
The Pacific ls a Picture-Perfect Hotel in the Best Little Beach Town on the Central Coast
When most people head up and down the central coast of California, they’re looking for something that might not exist: the perfect beach town. Living in a major hub like Los Angeles or San Francisco is great, but for most Californians, the chance to get outside the city and reconnect with nature is always just a few hours away. The problem is that while there are secluded beach towns aplenty, few of them have the right mix of small-town feel, great dining options and an actually affordable — but still cute — boutique hotel.
What to Do in Tuscany Besides Drink Wine
In a wine region as vast as Tuscany, any trip entails a dizzying amount of vineyards, wineries, and tastings. And while vino is very much a significant part of Tuscany, there’s so much more to see in central Italy that doesn’t necessarily involve wine. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying to skip out on […]
Award-winning Bay Area musician killed after car gets stuck on train track
An award-winning musician and San Francisco State University lecturer was killed when his vehicle was struck by multiple trains, officials said.
cottagesgardens.com
Imagine Coming Home for the Holidays to This Magical Villa in Switzerland Asking $15.8M
Ever dreamt of retreating to the beauty of Switzerland as soon as snow begins to fall? Offering exceptional skiing, breathtaking scenery, and world-renowned chocolate, who wouldn’t? But, this villa takes that fantasy to another level. Masterfully designed with room after room full of architectural treasures, Maison de Maitre in Vaud can become someone’s Swiss home base for $14.9 million Swiss Francs, or roughly $15.2 million USD.
Thrillist
In a World Where Gin Exists, Why Drink Vodka?
For the past 50 years, vodka has had a chokehold on American drinkers. Vodka sales clock in at $7.3 billion annually, or $2 billion more than our second-favorite spirit. However, there are signs on the horizon that vodka’s dominance is beginning to wane. For the first time in decades, vodka faces stiff competition as tequila and whiskey angle to become the best-selling spirits in the United States.
How to gift the perfect bottle of wine this holiday season
(BPT) - 'Tis the season … of stressing over what to get everyone on your list. Choosing the right gift for your loved ones can be quite a daunting task, but there’s one gift that can delight friends and family alike — a great bottle of wine.
hereisoregon.com
Gamine brings a winemaker’s playful touch to the table
Kate Norris’s work with partner Thomas Monroe at Division Winemaking Co. has earned them global recognition. Their wines can be found around the world on the tables of such legendary restaurants as Eleven Madison Park and Frenchie, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Norris also has a project called Gamine,...
WWEEK
How to Craft the Perfect Locally Sourced Cocktail Party
Whether your holiday party is a casual get together with friends before heading home for the holidays, a haphazard mix of people you barely know in a city you just moved to, or you’re meeting your partner’s parents for the first time—it’ll be a lot more enjoyable with alcohol.
housebeautiful.com
Tour a Napa Valley Farmhouse Where Details Shine
When Lindsay Hoopes, the second-generation proprietor of Hoopes Family Vineyard in Yountville, California, set out to transform the 19th-century farmhouse on property into a guest rental, she had one designer in mind: Erin Fetherston. The two have been friends since childhood—and since Hoopes had grown up in the elegant historic home, Fetherston had a unique understanding of the project. "Lindsay and I have known each other since we were two years old," the designer said. The home had been lovingly decorated by Hoopes' late mother, a talented interior designer, which made the project even more meaningful for both collaborators. "When Lindsay was ready to do the house, I felt honored that she asked me," said Fetherston. "The fact that I had a personal relationship with her mom was a big part of it for her."
Punch
Build a Better Sparkling Cocktail
Six tips and tricks from the pros to for better spritzes, royales and bubbly batched drinks. “Pretty much any drink can be improved by adding some bubbles,” says Seattle bartender Abigail Gullo. Many bartenders agree, and, of late, the abundance of spritzes and royales at bars across the country proves the point. Gullo notes that a sparkling cocktail is often someone’s first or last drink in a night, so it should make a good impression—and be fun, of course. Meanwhile, New York bartender Michael Aredes insists: “Not all bubbles are equal,” meaning, it’s just as important to be thoughtful and choose something of quality that will complement your base flavors.
Comments / 0