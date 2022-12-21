When Lindsay Hoopes, the second-generation proprietor of Hoopes Family Vineyard in Yountville, California, set out to transform the 19th-century farmhouse on property into a guest rental, she had one designer in mind: Erin Fetherston. The two have been friends since childhood—and since Hoopes had grown up in the elegant historic home, Fetherston had a unique understanding of the project. "Lindsay and I have known each other since we were two years old," the designer said. The home had been lovingly decorated by Hoopes' late mother, a talented interior designer, which made the project even more meaningful for both collaborators. "When Lindsay was ready to do the house, I felt honored that she asked me," said Fetherston. "The fact that I had a personal relationship with her mom was a big part of it for her."

