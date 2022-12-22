ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school science class unveils potentially toxic water levels at brand new school

By Dillon Thomas
 3 days ago

A science project by chemistry students at one of Northern Colorado's newest schools has possibly unveiled toxic levels of copper in drinking water.

High school chemistry students at the brand-new Wellington Middle-High School, located north of Fort Collins, recently discovered drinking water from two school water fountains tested higher than Environmental Protection Agency recommended levels.

Poudre School District confirmed to CBS News Colorado that the Larimer County Health Department is now intervening, and as a precautionary measure a third party is conducting independent studies into the high levels of copper in the water.

At this time the district is telling parents that students are safe to continue attending school but should come to class with their own bottles of water from home.

According to a message sent to parents by PSD, the initial tests completed by the students were school-provided and showed increased levels of copper in the water.

However, the health department has not yet determined if the issue exists via official testing. Results from a third party are expected in the coming days.

At this time the district says the possible water issues are not believed to be linked to Wellington's water system.

Instead, the district said the increased levels may be linked to the recent construction of the brand-new school. PSD built a similar building design at the same time to the east, recently opening Timnath Middle-High School as well.

CBS News Colorado is still awaiting comment from the district on if they are concerned about a similar health hazard in that building.

Until an answer can be determined in Wellington, students are encouraged to bring their own water to class and avoid drinking from water fountains in the building.

Bottled water will also be made available to students and the district said it changed its cooking practices in the lunchroom to assure they were not using tap water to make meals.

At least one parent told CBS News Colorado that they are concerned some students have recently shown symptoms of possible copper poisoning, and are being treated by doctors.

While some parents are expressing concerns that the district is not responding with enough urgency and concern, WMHS principal Kelby Benedict said the actions taken by the district to limit water intake and exposure are simply precautionary until further results are released by the district or Larimer County's Health Department.

Comments / 9

BYEBYEAmerica
2d ago

Well, water catching fire apparently isn't a problem, why should this be? The biggest problem is people trust government and believe government cares. Big Government only cares about itself. Where is the oversight?

Reply(2)
2
 

