York Daily Record

Police make arrest in nearly $6,000 theft from Rutter's store

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
 2 days ago
Police have identified a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 from inside a manager's office at a Rutter's store in Springettsbury Township, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and court records.

Meanwhile, York City Police allege the same man committed a theft at a different Rutter's store about a week later.

John Dale Haggerty, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He is being held in York County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers issued a news release last month, asking the public for help with identifying a man who stole the money from the store in the 1400 block of Mount Zion Road. The theft happened around 8:31 a.m. on Nov. 22.

A manager told police that he walked into the office as the crime was happening, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He did not know the man who stole $5,591 in cash and $150 in gold dollar coins.

'Well-rounded, good guy':Dover Fire Chief Troy Dettinger remembered, died in line of duty

Seven days later, police allege Haggerty committed a theft inside a Rutter's store in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in York. In that case, he told an employee that he spilled coffee in an aisle, and it needed to be cleaned up. He tried to get the store manager to help as well, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Haggerty then went into the employee's backroom and stole a worker's purse, which contained keys, a cell phone, and more, court papers allege.

In both cases, Haggerty left in a light-colored, older model Chevrolet conversion van. Video surveillance recorded the incidents, the affidavit states.

Police found the owner of the van, who confirmed that Haggerty had been using it, the affidavit states.

Haggerty is homeless and was living in the vehicle.

Police say they were able to positively identify Haggerty using Pennsylvania Department of Corrections photographs, surveillance video and social media images.

