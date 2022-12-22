ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford residents get holiday shopping done before winter storm

By Jess Liptzin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nD7Fq_0jqtOY0300

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the holidays approaching, last minute shopping is always a tradition for many, but this year was a little more hectic as a winter storm approached the stateline.

Residents going out to stores might have had to look for 10 minutes just to find parking, and lines were long and aisles packed for good measure.

As for shoppers, it was a mix of preparing for the storm and last-minute shopping.

“It’s very busy, very hectic,” said shopper Marcia Vickery. “Lot of intense people.”

“Just that it’s really busy, a lot of people out,” added Brian Herz.

“A lot of near collisions with the carts,” another said.

“It’s pretty crowded in there, and there are a lot of bare shelves,” concluded Susan Patterson.

Everyone raced to stock up for the storm. With snow supposed to come down and temperatures falling into single digits, the rush was on to get everything needed for the weekend.

“I got a lot done today, because I didn’t want to mess with the snow tomorrow,” said Mary Hahn.

“Was shopping mostly for Christmas Eve and our Christmas Day meals, and to avoid coming back here in the next two days cause of the storm,” Vickery said.

Many hoped that incoming weather would not affect plans.

“I have a daughter flying from California, Los Angeles, and I am worried about her because she’s supposed to arrive at 8 p.m. on Friday,” Patterson said.

“Got people flying in, so that’s always gonna be an iffy thing,” added Wes Webb.

The holiday season atmosphere was still high even with crowded stores and everyone being in a rush.

“It’s just a really good atmosphere for the time of the year, and for as crowded as the parking lot is, you know, people seem to understand just taking their time and getting what they need,” one shopper said.

“Everybody is really friendly and nice, it was very pleasant,” another added. “Busy, but pleasant.”

Gray’s IGA Foods, 1630 N. Alpine Rd., will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Woodman’s will close 5:45 p.m. Both stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the entire Rockford area now under a winter storm warning, local shoppers are flocking to hardware stores to stock up on snow shovels.  “We’ll probably sell 20 [shovels] a day for the next few days,” said Scott Nicholson, co-owner of Nicholson Hardware in Rockford. Nicholson says his store usually only moves […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Shoppers brave blizzard conditions to buy last minute gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Porch in Rockford and Ambrose Christmas Store in Loves Park are both popular stores to shop at around the holidays with all the festive knick-knacks they have strewn throughout the store. Even though the weather outside is frightful, that didn’t stop storeowners from opening their doors on Thursday.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Rescue Mission postpones Christmas banquet due to severe cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s largest non-profits postponed its annual Christmas banquet this week because of extremely cold temperatures. “We want to first consider the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” said Mission CEO Sherry Pitney. “We still look forward to a joyful celebration—just a week later.”
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region

The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Ice Jams, Potential For Some Flooding

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources have reported seeing recent ice jams on the river. The Ogle County Sheriff Office just released the following information:. POTENTIAL ROCK RIVER FLOODING.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winter storm Elliott power outage preparation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The large snowstorms like we’re expecting can go from whiteouts to blackouts in a matter of minutes. Which puts an extra burden on utility crews and on the customers they serve. Power outages are most common during large storms, especially snow storms, which is why...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars. That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded. Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Most Authorities in the Sauk Valley Recommend You Just Stay Home for the Next Couple of Days, But if you Must Go Out, Protect Yourself

Winter is making its appearance for this year with a might roar. The weather is forecast to be vicious and could even be deadly. The Illinois State Police advises that any type of trip should be postponed and you should just stay indoors. Director of the Lee County Emergency Management, Kevin Lalley echo’s that advice.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Keeping pets safe during bitter cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Whiteside County Highway Dept. prepares for winter storm

MORRISON, Illinois — With severe winter weather approaching, Whiteside County Public Works is mapping out its plan to stay ahead of the snow. The Whiteside County Highway Department has 12 maintenance workers ready plow and salt the roads, as well as repair vehicle damage. Despite the smaller staff, Whiteside County Engineer Russ Renner said they're ready to go.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy