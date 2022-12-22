HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and dished out a career-best seven assists as No. 8 Virginia Tech captured an 86-66 road victory over High Point on Wednesday night. High Point – whose tallest players are 6-foot-1 – didn’t have an answer for the 6-6 Kitley. The reigning...

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO