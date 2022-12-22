ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
NBC News

Track Santa's Sleigh This Christmas Eve | Nightly News: Kids Edition

Santa Claus is coming to town! We share how you can track his sleigh on Christmas Eve. Plus, we take a look at how people around the world are celebrating the holidays! And we travel to the northern-most place on earth. How do our zoo friends stay warm in the winter? Our pal Dr. John Torres shares more. Inspiring Kids: Lily’s Toy Box is giving presents to children in need.Dec. 23, 2022.
The Independent

From switching off Christmas lights to fewer family visits – how people are cutting back this festive season

Christmas lights glinting through windows are a familiar sight in dusky December. But this year, many of these traditional decorations may remain firmly switched off.One in five (20%) people will be turning their festive lights on for fewer hours of the day than usual this season – and some will be having no Christmas lights on at all, as people look for ways to keep their bills down, according to new research from HSBC UK.The bank found that many people will be cutting back in the run-up to Christmas Day this year, as well as on the day itself.Social occasions...
TODAY.com

14 restaurants open on Christmas for a stress-free holiday

It's the most wonderful time of the year — but the stress of the season might leaving you exhausted with no desire to feed the family after all the prep work. The good news? There are enough restaurants open on Christmas to give even those on Santa's "naughty" list plenty of options.
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
pethelpful.com

Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day: Open or Closed?

It's the holidays, and that means it's time to relax and spend some much needed quality time with loved ones. Being the time of year for celebrations, we perhaps imagine enjoying an egg nog, cooking and baking, watching sports on television and wrapping and opening gifts amid laughter and merriment.
WVNews

In Mexico, posadas bring early Christmas spirit, community

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For Miguel Zadquiel, the secret to staying in step as he dances at the front of the annual Christmastime procession through his neighborhood is in the bass drum. “For every sound it makes, I move one foot, then another one, then I jump around, then...
The Guardian

The big Christmas Eve crossword

We are unable to display Sy’s Christmas special crossword online in the normal interactive format. Please use the PDF version to complete the crossword.
The Guardian

Sobbing around the Christmas tree

Re sad Christmas songs (Santa Claus is coming to frown! Why the best Christmas songs are sad and slow, 6 December), may I suggest the following: Christmas Eve Can Kill You by the Everly Brothers, which was included on their album Stories We Could Tell, recorded in 1972. Roy Harding.

