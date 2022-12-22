ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Jewelry store at Greenbrier Mall robbed

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Wednesday night at Greenbrier Mall.

According to police, officers were called around 5:42 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard inside Greenbrier Mall with citizens running outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPLh0_0jqtNrXX00
Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Police Department

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that no guns were fired and that the noise came from two suspects smashing a jewelry case in the store. Police say the suspects took an unknown amount of merchandise and fled the area in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

