Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Sam Bankman-Fried said parents’ $16.4M Bahamas house was meant for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried claimed he didn’t know how a $16.4 million Bahamas mansion got listed under his parents’ names, insisting that it was meant to house staffers at his now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange. “I don’t know the details of the house for my parents,” Bankman-Fried told the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin via Zoom at the newspaper’s DealBook summit event in New York City on Wednesday. “I know it was not intended to be their long-term property. It was intended to be the company’s property. I don’t know how that was papered in.” Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford University law professors Joseph Bankman and...
FTX's Bankman-Fried appears to fall asleep during court hearing where he does not agree to extradition: report
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried declined an extradition agreement while in court in the Bahamas, and the ex-billionaire appeared to fall asleep during proceedings.
Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest denies Americans who lost life savings the chance to get answers about FTX's implosion, House committee chair says
Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. That means he won't be able to testify to a House Financial Services Committee, its chair Maxine Waters said. "The American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one...
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried issued himself millions in loans using company money: CEO
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried gave himself personal loans from his hedge fund Alameda Research for unknown purposes, according to FTX CEO John Ray III.
Sam Bankman-Fried had to be 'awakened' by a court official after closing his eyes during his extradition hearing, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried was in court in the Bahamas on Monday, where he was expected to agree to extradition to the US over eight criminal charges.
The Verge
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
'Dirtbag' Sam Bankman-Fried is 'worse than Madoff' but likely won't stand trial, Pirro says
Samuel Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency investor and founder of the FTX platform, landed at Westchester County Airport late Wednesday night.
CNBC
Sam Bankman-Fried could face years in prison over FTX's $32 billion meltdown — if the U.S. ever gets around to arresting him
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is already under investigation by numerous agencies, but arresting him isn't going to be straightforward. The former crypto titan has the SEC, CFTC, SDNY and DOJ on his case, but it'll take months if not years to fully assemble all the evidence. As FTX moves through...
Associates of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plead guilty to wire fraud, other charges filed by SEC
Caroline Ellison, the former Alameda Research CEO, and Zixiao Wang, former Chief Technology Officer of FTX Trading LTD, pleaded guilty to charges filed by the SEC amid FTX's collapse.
Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says he will testify to Congress
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says he is willing to testify to Congress next week.
FTX team met with federal prosecutors investigating firm's collapse -source
Dec 8 (Reuters) - FTX's new chief executive officer and attorneys this week met with Justice Department officials as the investigation into the crypto firm's collapse continues, a source familiar with the meeting said.
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection.
coinchapter.com
No Love! Sam Bankman-Fried’s Girlfriend Caroline Ellison Turns Key Witness in FTX Saga
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Caroline Ellison, former Alameda Research CEO and disgraced crypto guru Sam Bankman-Fried’s girlfriend, has entered a plea deal with the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Ellison, a key witness in the ongoing FTX investigation, might evade...
CoinTelegraph
Judge pulls out of SBF-FTX case citing husband's law firm's advisory link
The ongoing legal proceedings around former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) took a new turn as District Judge Ronnie Abrams withdrew her participation from the case. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York recused itself from the FTX case after revealing that a law firm — which employs Abrams’ husband as a partner — had advised the crypto exchange in 2021.
