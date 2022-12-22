Event at Olbrich Park celebrates winter solstice

MADISON, Wis. — Attendees flocked to Olbrich Park on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice.

The annual event drew a crowd to mark the turning point at which the days begin to again get longer. It featured a gathering of musicians, ice lanterns, a bonfire, snacks and more.

“It’s sort of a reminder that in the deepest, darkest times, the light is there and the light is coming,” Betty Chewening, one of the event’s organizers, said.

