Event at Olbrich Park celebrates winter solstice
MADISON, Wis. — Attendees flocked to Olbrich Park on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice.
The annual event drew a crowd to mark the turning point at which the days begin to again get longer. It featured a gathering of musicians, ice lanterns, a bonfire, snacks and more.
“It’s sort of a reminder that in the deepest, darkest times, the light is there and the light is coming,” Betty Chewening, one of the event’s organizers, said.
