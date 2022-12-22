ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Event at Olbrich Park celebrates winter solstice

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FBOqg_0jqtNfC300

MADISON, Wis. — Attendees flocked to Olbrich Park on Wednesday to celebrate the winter solstice.

The annual event drew a crowd to mark the turning point at which the days begin to again get longer. It featured a gathering of musicians, ice lanterns, a bonfire, snacks and more.

“It’s sort of a reminder that in the deepest, darkest times, the light is there and the light is coming,” Betty Chewening, one of the event’s organizers, said.

To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow

MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch the ground, bitter cold like this is pretty dangerous,” said veterinarian Chris Pagel,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The temperatures are dropping in South Central Wisconsin, but the cold isn’t stopping families from traveling for the holidays. A number of people migrated to Mt. Olympus park Thursday, making the drive before whiteout conditions set in. Michaela Tieben came in with her family...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

At winter’s onset, homeless men use Madison’s shelter in record numbers

Even before this week’s perilous weather, pressure on the area’s homeless shelter system has been building, with the men’s shelter setting a record on Monday night and the women’s and families’ shelters also seeing high numbers. On Monday night, Porchlight Inc., which operates the new...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Streets Division says citywide plowing is complete

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Streets Division officials said Friday morning that citywide snowplowing is complete. Crews will now begin clean-up operations, keeping snow drifts from forming. This work will continue through Saturday. Because of the extremely cold temperatures, the city’s salt is ineffective. That means that that roads are still snow-covered and slippery. Crews are working to apply sand to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mondays bar on State Street decked out for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. — A downtown Madison bar is keeping up with a longstanding holiday tradition. Mondays on State Street is once again decked out in holiday lights and decorations. Owner Gary Garten said the tradition started in the late 1980s and has grown every year since. Each year the festive display changes. “My manager is an artist and he designs...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

12 holiday light displays to brighten your season

As sunlight dwindles during the holidays, viewing colorful light displays can be a good way to brighten the winter season. Throughout the greater Madison area, there are several exhibits to visit, including some at private homes in local neighborhoods. Here are 12 holiday light shows to check out, including 6 festive residential displays.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Lotus!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for a new addition to the family this holiday season, and aren’t afraid to take on some kitten antics, look no further than this week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week!. Lotus is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair kitten with butterscotch fur...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows

Incoming snow, dropping temps, and high winds for the Madison area right before the Christmas weekend means holiday travelers will be facing complications. Kwik Trip employees and a Good Samaritan rushed to help the person, who was unconscious and bleeding on the ground. Jefferson Co. deputy released from hospital after...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

12 Days of Giving – The Burnett Family

FITCHBURG, Wis. — This holiday season, News 3 Now is making 12 area families’ miracles come true.  Our 12 Days of Giving continue, this time surprising a single mother with presents for her one, three, and five-year-old kids. Flodejhia Burnett beat the odds, but she isn’t stopping there. She is working to provide for her kids and to fulfill her...
FITCHBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison family struggles to stay warm due to heating issue: ‘I feel like there is no hope’

MADISON, Wis — From water damage to issues with heating and a back-and-forth with the property manager to get it resolved, one family has gone through lots of utility issues during a week where it’s heavily relied on. Chitaqua Willis says she’s had issues heating her apartment at Tree Lane on Madison’s west side at the same time temperatures have...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy