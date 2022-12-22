ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Eaton Register Herald

County girls basketball teams continue having success

PREBLE COUNTY — After five weeks of the high school girls basketball season four of the county’s five teams are sitting at a .500 or better record heading into the Christmas Break. Eaton splits with Ross, VV. EATON — Eaton picked up a big non-league win over Hamilton...
EATON, OH
Daily Advocate

FM Homecoming Court

Franklin-Monroe High School held its annual Homecoming Crowning Ceremony at the high school on Friday, Dec. 16 on the basketball court. Crowned King and Queen were: King Cason Yount and Queen Sadie Bowser. Members of the court were: Prince and Princess: Lilly Paul and Maddox Fast; Freshman attendants: DJ Jamison and Caydance Nichols; Sophomore attendants: Trey Wilson and Allie Muhlenkamp, Junior attendants: Gage Wackler and Natalie Suter; and King and Queen contestants: Zoe Brookey, Jaliyah Nichols, Sadie Bowser, Avery Hosler, Layni Norris, Gavin Tucker, Drew Kniese, Cason Yount, Brayden Cable, and Blake Addis.
FRANKLIN, OH
peakofohio.com

BHS grad set to turn 103

A 1938 Bellefontaine High School grad certainly can teach us about longevity. Betty Stanfield will turn 103 years old on December 23rd. Stanfield, who’s a lifelong Logan County resident, shared her wisdom and health secrets this week. Stanfield grew up on South Hayes Street in Bellefontaine (south of Dairy...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
westbendnews.net

The Left Turn

I want to start off by thanking all of you that have taken time to email, message or call me to talk about racing this past year. When I started this column, I knew it would be hard to please everyone because of the many types of racing in the Tri-state area. I knew I couldn’t focus on one or two types of cars and some of you like dirt while others like asphalt. Our Tri-state area is where national drivers and race teams like to compete. Our area is a racing buffet for race fans.
NEW BREMEN, OH
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Dog rescued after Miamisburg home catches fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage fire spread to the attached home in Miamisburg, leaving the building inhabitable, authorities said. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Crews responded to a house fire by the intersection of Ashley Drive and Jena Court around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. When crews arrived on the scene, the […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
SOMERVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Crooked Handle to open new Piqua brewery in January

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is opening the doors to its newest brewery at 123 N. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to owner Jason Moore. Moore owns the brewery with his wife, Kristy, and longtime friends, Jeff and Emily Pedro. The Piqua brewery is located in a...
PIQUA, OH
wfft.com

Jay County issues traffic alert

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
JAY COUNTY, IN
Daily Advocate

Miami County deploys more deputies

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
SIDNEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy