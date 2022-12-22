Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
County girls basketball teams continue having success
PREBLE COUNTY — After five weeks of the high school girls basketball season four of the county’s five teams are sitting at a .500 or better record heading into the Christmas Break. Eaton splits with Ross, VV. EATON — Eaton picked up a big non-league win over Hamilton...
Daily Advocate
FM Homecoming Court
Franklin-Monroe High School held its annual Homecoming Crowning Ceremony at the high school on Friday, Dec. 16 on the basketball court. Crowned King and Queen were: King Cason Yount and Queen Sadie Bowser. Members of the court were: Prince and Princess: Lilly Paul and Maddox Fast; Freshman attendants: DJ Jamison and Caydance Nichols; Sophomore attendants: Trey Wilson and Allie Muhlenkamp, Junior attendants: Gage Wackler and Natalie Suter; and King and Queen contestants: Zoe Brookey, Jaliyah Nichols, Sadie Bowser, Avery Hosler, Layni Norris, Gavin Tucker, Drew Kniese, Cason Yount, Brayden Cable, and Blake Addis.
peakofohio.com
BHS grad set to turn 103
A 1938 Bellefontaine High School grad certainly can teach us about longevity. Betty Stanfield will turn 103 years old on December 23rd. Stanfield, who’s a lifelong Logan County resident, shared her wisdom and health secrets this week. Stanfield grew up on South Hayes Street in Bellefontaine (south of Dairy...
westbendnews.net
The Left Turn
I want to start off by thanking all of you that have taken time to email, message or call me to talk about racing this past year. When I started this column, I knew it would be hard to please everyone because of the many types of racing in the Tri-state area. I knew I couldn’t focus on one or two types of cars and some of you like dirt while others like asphalt. Our Tri-state area is where national drivers and race teams like to compete. Our area is a racing buffet for race fans.
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic impacted
MONROE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a crash with injuries on Mason Road in Monroe, traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Traffic crash on I-75 near Middletown is slowing traffic early Friday
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A traffic crash on I-75 near Middletown is slowing traffic early Friday. Two southbound lanes are blocked due to a crash near Hamilton Lebanon Road. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews are responding for a previous structure fire that is believed to be rekindling. Avoid the area at this time.
Dog rescued after Miamisburg home catches fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage fire spread to the attached home in Miamisburg, leaving the building inhabitable, authorities said. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Crews responded to a house fire by the intersection of Ashley Drive and Jena Court around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. When crews arrived on the scene, the […]
wfft.com
Snow level warnings cancelled for Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - Mercer County snow warnings have all been lifted. People are advised to continue exercising extreme caution if traveling because some roadways remain hazardous.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
dayton.com
Crooked Handle to open new Piqua brewery in January
Crooked Handle Brewing Co. is opening the doors to its newest brewery at 123 N. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to owner Jason Moore. Moore owns the brewery with his wife, Kristy, and longtime friends, Jeff and Emily Pedro. The Piqua brewery is located in a...
wfft.com
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
Winter storms possibly moving into the Miami Valley
The following counties are currently under a severe watch for winter storms.
Winter in this Ohio town is fun and pure magic
Winter in Jamestown, Greene County, Ohio can be a magical time of year. The town is nestled in the rolling hills of southern Ohio, and the cold winter weather brings a certain charm and beauty to the landscape.
Daily Advocate
Miami County deploys more deputies
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high...
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
