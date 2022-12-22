DeAndre Williams' 25 points help Memphis basketball batter Alabama State

DeAndre Williams has never been better in a Memphis basketball uniform than he was Wednesday.

Facing Alabama State in the Tigers' non-conference finale, Williams − in his third season at Memphis − dropped 25 points to lead his team to a 83-61 win at FedExForum. Breaking a string of three straight games with an early exit thanks to foul trouble, Williams played 29 minutes without being called for one personal foul. The 6-foot-9 forward also bounced back from the only rebound-less game of his career with a team-high seven boards.

Memphis (10-3) needed Williams' effort since it was super-strapped personnel-wise. The Tigers, winners of eight of their last nine games, dressed out just eight scholarship players as four players sat out with various injuries.

Williams' big night also helped him cross the 1,000-point threshold for his collegiate career. He has 732 with the Tigers.

Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's game, which marked the return of former Memphis State guard and former Tigers assistant coach Tony Madlock − in his first season as head coach at Alabama State (1-11):

Kendric Davis shines again

Senior point guard Kendric Davis, who has been won three of the last four AAC Player of the Week awards, sparkled for Memphis.

He dropped 14 points and handed out 12 assists. His twelve dimes are the most he's collected in a single game in a Memphis uniform. The former SMU star holds the league record with 14. Wednesday's game is the fifth time in his collegiate career he's put up 12 or more in a game.

Offensive defensive rebounding

Penny Hardaway knows a problem when he sees it. And the fifth-year coach included his team's rebounding as a significant area of concern heading into the extended holiday break.

"Teams are starting to look at us and go, OK, you can offensive rebound against Memphis," he said Tuesday.

Nine times through the Tigers' first 12 games this season, their opponent has racked up double-digit offensive rebounds. Most recently, in a win over Texas A&M last week, the Aggies registered 15 offensive boards and turned them into 18 second-chance points. Prior to Wednesday's game, Memphis had allowed an average of 12 offensive rebounds per game, which ranked 301st in the nation.

Alabama State hauled in six in the first half and finished with 17 in the game.

Points in the paint

The Tigers won the battle within the paint, outscoring the Hornets 50-28.

That's nothing new this season for Memphis, which remains undefeated in that statistical category. But the Tigers are not just winning there − they're dominating. Just once this season have the Tigers not outscored their opponent in the paint by at least 10 points. In its last six games, Hardaway's team is averaging 19.6 more points in the paint than its competition.

Kao's run

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu was a raw project upon arriving at Memphis as a transfer from UT-Arlington. The 6-foot-10 post player was far more advanced on the defensive side of the floor. Offensively, he was a work in progress.

Akobundu-Ehiogu is beginning to show signs of that progress. In last week's win over Texas A&M, he scored a season-high seven points in 14 minutes (the second-most he's played in a game this season). He piggy-backed on that outing with the best performance of his young Tigers career.

The native of Nigeria scored a season-high 14 points and played a season-high 26 minutes. His seven blocks, which tied a career-high, extended his team-best mark to 22.

The injury bug

Short-handed is an understatement.

Thanks to a handful of injuries − mostly minor − the Tigers only dressed out eight players versus Alabama State. Alex Lomax (groin), Jayden Hardaway (hip), Keonté Kennedy (concussion protocol) and Malcolm Dandridge (Grade 2 ankle sprain) were not able to go. That forced Hardaway to roll out a new starting lineup for the first time in 10 games.

In addition to Damaria Franklin, super senior Elijah McCadden made his first start in a Memphis uniform. True freshman Ian Granja also made his Tigers debut, substituting in with fewer than 5 minutes left in the game.

