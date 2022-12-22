ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teens overdose on cannabis edible at Rogers Park school, Chicago police say

Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.

Police said the three girls, who are all 13, were taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. Police were called shortly before noon for the suspected overdose at Gale Community Academy near Jonquil and Ashland on the North Side.

Police did not release any further information about the incident. An investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Butters Stotch
2d ago

They are fine . Can't overdose on weed

juan martinez
2d ago

LMAO, just give them Hot Cheetos and Grape Soda they will be ok.....

