California State

David Wales
6d ago

I guess it was a good Idea to go to a bank ATM the same day I got the debt Card and withdraw all the funds who cares the bank charged a 6 dollar fee. ALL OR NOTHING 💡

R.A. Heim

You could still be getting a one-time $1,050 payment from the state

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Even if you still have not gotten your stimulus payment yet, more payments are being sent out to millions of people in California. Individuals are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6.9 million debit cards and 8 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.1 billion. (source)
R.A. Heim

Extra Social Security payment coming to many California residents this month

Photo of money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Do you receive Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
CNET

Waiting for Your California Stimulus Check? Here's When It Will Come

California taxpayers started receiving stimulus checks October. The Middle Class Tax Refund, or MCTR, was part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $12 billion economic relief effort. As of Dec. 9, more than 6.9 million direct deposits had been issued and 6.8 million debit cards had been sent out, according to the Franchise Tax Board. But millions of residents are still waiting for the one-time payout -- which can be for as much as $1,050 -- and officials say they don't expect to finish sending out funds until mid-January.
orangeandbluepress.com

How Much Californians Will Receive This Month?

Inflation Relief Checks With The Amount Of $1,050 Given By California. According to a published post by Yahoo Finance, eligible California residents will start receiving relief paychecks of up to $1,050 this week to weaken the effect of inflation. Governor Gavin Newson filed a $308 billion state budget in June to give direct tax refunds to 23 million California residents as they suffer from inflation, which raised 8.3% yearly. The amount Depends on tax filing status and income.
californiaglobe.com

California’s Voter Approved Special Taxes

California’s Government Code provides numerous powers and duties to cities and counties and Article 3.5 deals with voter-approved special taxes. Government Code Section 50075 provides that it is the intent of the Legislature to provide all cities, counties, and districts with the authority to impose special taxes, pursuant to the provisions of Article XIII A of the California Constitution.
orangeandbluepress.com

Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date

Alaskan Residents Will Soon Receive $3,200 Large Direct Check Payment on a Specific Date. Qualified Alaskans will receive the first batch of direct payments worth up to $3,200 next month. By the year’s end, the budget adopted by the Alaska Legislature earlier this year provides residents with $3,200 payouts. On September 20, the first batch of direct payments will begin to arrive in bank accounts, according to Alaska Public Media. Then, paper checks will be mailed and sent out to the residents in early October.
calcoastnews.com

New California laws you need to know in 2023

The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2023. Under a new law, law enforcement can only ticket someone for jaywalking if their action created an “immediate danger of a collision.”. Ban on...
KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
