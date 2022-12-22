Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Milford Beach Communities Deal With Flooding, High Winds
Gusty wind, rain and flooded streets. Communities all along the Connecticut coastline were battered by the overnight storm. Windy conditions pummel the Point Beach community in Milford with the morning storm bringing flooded roads. Neighbors had to get creative moving around. “I went to work this morning. It was fine...
New Haven county leaders keeping an eye on wind, rain, and coastal flood concerns
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On Connecticut's coast, they're prepping for high winds, flooding, and a big temperature drop, all coming with a mix of challenges. "Number one is high winds, number two is flooding, and number three is freezing,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. Mayor Elicker and...
Holiday storm brings gusty winds, rain to Connecticut; more than 80K outages reported
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's not a white Christmas for Connecticut, with the state pelted by heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday morning. While other states affected by the system saw blizzard conditions in some parts, Connecticut was hit with the rain and wind and even coastal flooding. Bands...
NBC Connecticut
East Haven Hit With Rain, Wind and Flooding Friday
The high winds, heavy rain and flooding came early in East Haven Friday morning. Flood waters left streets littered with garbage cans and debris, making travel difficult. "It got to the point where you almost needed a kayak or a boat to get out of here,” said Franco Cavallaro of East Haven.
westportjournal.com
Storm update: Westport outages climbing; flooding, deep freeze loom
WESTPORT — The winter storm sweeping across the Northeast early Friday has — so far — failed to live up to Grinch-like predictions, but a day-long forecast of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages could change things. And that’s before temperatures, which at 5...
New London area prepares for heavy winds and possibility of flooding
NEW LONDON, Conn — A wet and windy end to the week in Connecticut ahead of the holiday weekend. "I have a daughter that’s in Cleveland, Ohio. They are having the white Christmas and we’re having the wet Christmas," said Christine Norige of Bozrah. Rain is one...
Eversource and out-of-state utility crews assist with power outages throughout state
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thousands of homes across Connecticut are still without power as of Friday night into Saturday, all while temperatures dropped to the teens. Manchester was one of the towns hit hard by the storm. Not a sight of light was spotted in some neighborhoods but for the lucky ones, generators kept their homes running.
Public works crews race against the clock to treat roads before drastic drop in temperatures
MERIDEN, Conn. — The last-minute rush before Christmas was forced to slow down significantly thanks to concerns over slippery roads. "Just go slow, take it easy, watch the road in front of you, " said Sheila Pappas of Meriden. The rain that poured over Connecticut stopped just before temperatures...
NBC Connecticut
Strong Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands, Causes Some Flooding
A powerful winter storm moved into Connecticut late Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. Some areas of the state could see as much as 3 inches of rain. Winds increased early Friday morning and gusts of 50 to 60 mph were expected throughout the...
NBC Connecticut
Drastic Change in Temps Causes Slippery Conditions Statewide
Temperatures have drastically dropped across the state and roads that flooded Friday are transitioning to ice. Several areas, particularly across the shoreline, experienced moderate flooding conditions during the day, which is cause for concern with dropping temperatures. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that because of downed trees, several state parks have...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Storm brings trees down onto homes in South Windsor, Manchester
President of Eversource Connecticut Steve Sullivan gave an update on power outages Friday afternoon. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said that once the immediate coastal flooding threat ends, there's the possibility for a flash freeze. Here's his Friday noon forecast.
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
Eyewitness News
Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT
Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
Crews Working 'Around-The-Clock Shifts' To Restore Power To Thousands In CT: New Update
Crews are hard at work restoring power to thousands of people in Connecticut that face outages just before Christmas. The outages were caused by a storm that brought heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, knocking over trees, branches, and power lines. As...
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
Lamont activates state EOC beginning Friday
Governor Lamont is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center in what’s known as “enhanced monitoring status” as of 7:00 Friday morning.
Winds knock out power, down trees throughout the area
Crews worked around the clock Friday to restore power after a heavy rain and wind storm blew down trees and knocked out electricity to thousands of Connecticut residents. Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said that at 7 a.m. Friday, more than 101,000 customers were without power. By the evening hours, that number decreased to about 50,000.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown
2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Tree falls on South Windsor home during holiday storm; no injuries reported
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A home in South Windsor suffered significant damage after a tree fell on its roof as a strong holiday storm brought gusty winds and rain across Connecticut. The South Windsor Fire Department said no injuries were reported from the tree falling. It did not say...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0