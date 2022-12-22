ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Milford Beach Communities Deal With Flooding, High Winds

Gusty wind, rain and flooded streets. Communities all along the Connecticut coastline were battered by the overnight storm. Windy conditions pummel the Point Beach community in Milford with the morning storm bringing flooded roads. Neighbors had to get creative moving around. “I went to work this morning. It was fine...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

East Haven Hit With Rain, Wind and Flooding Friday

The high winds, heavy rain and flooding came early in East Haven Friday morning. Flood waters left streets littered with garbage cans and debris, making travel difficult. "It got to the point where you almost needed a kayak or a boat to get out of here,” said Franco Cavallaro of East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
westportjournal.com

Storm update: Westport outages climbing; flooding, deep freeze loom

WESTPORT — The winter storm sweeping across the Northeast early Friday has — so far — failed to live up to Grinch-like predictions, but a day-long forecast of rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages could change things. And that’s before temperatures, which at 5...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Drastic Change in Temps Causes Slippery Conditions Statewide

Temperatures have drastically dropped across the state and roads that flooded Friday are transitioning to ice. Several areas, particularly across the shoreline, experienced moderate flooding conditions during the day, which is cause for concern with dropping temperatures. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that because of downed trees, several state parks have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Here's Latest Number Of Power Outages In CT

Although crews remain hard at work restoring power in the state, thousands of Connecticut households are still without power as a result of a pre-Christmas storm. The outages were caused by heavy wind gusts and rainfall throughout the state beginning on Thursday night, Dec. 22, which knocked over trees, branches, and power lines.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Winds knock out power, down trees throughout the area

Crews worked around the clock Friday to restore power after a heavy rain and wind storm blew down trees and knocked out electricity to thousands of Connecticut residents. Eversource spokesman Mitch Gross said that at 7 a.m. Friday, more than 101,000 customers were without power. By the evening hours, that number decreased to about 50,000.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: I-95 Shutdown

2022-12-24@1:52pm–#Norwalk CT– A crash has shutdown I-95 northbound near exit 16. Use an alternative route if you can.
NORWALK, CT
