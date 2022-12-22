Read full article on original website
Friday flight cancellations top 3,500, disrupting holiday travel
CNN — Winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel across the United States on Friday, leaving travelers facing delays and cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year. More than 3,500 Friday flights have already been canceled as of 10 a.m. ET, after nearly 2,700 cancellations on...
Airlines scrap 4,400 U.S. flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Over 4,400 flights have been canceled over a two-day period as a powerful winter storm hits the United States, coinciding with the start of a holiday season that some predict could be the busiest ever.
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
Flight delays, cancelations making holidays a horror for travelers
Nearly six thousand flights have been canceled in the US and there are already more than 1,400 canceled on Christmas Eve with that number sure to grow. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 24, 2022.
TSA reports 8 back-to-back days of screening over 2M travelers amid holiday travel rush
The TSA has screened over 2 million travelers daily at airport security checkpoints for eight straight days as many people travel for the winter holidays.
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence
A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
I've taken over 50 long-haul Amtrak trips. Here are 10 things you should know before getting on a train.
I've frequently traveled cross-country by train, so I know how to make the most of the journey, like booking early and paying attention to the time.
Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport
A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023
A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
Airlines cancel thousands of U.S. flights over winter storm
WASHINGTON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled nearly 2,700 U.S. flights as of Saturday afternoon after a massive winter storm snarled airport operations around the country, frustrating thousands of holiday travelers.
Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow
Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
Buses Shouldn’t Be Free
The library is free; parks are free; no one has to pay for police or firefighters to show up at their door. So why not make transit free? This week, Washington, D.C.’s city council asked and answered that question by voting unanimously to eliminate payments for riding the bus. If the decision is enacted, the nation’s capital will be the largest American city to make all rides free rides.
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As more than 7 million Americans are expected to take to the skies this holiday season, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation is reminding passengers to know their rights and when they may be entitled to a refund, in case of travel snafus. The department has launched...
Holiday flight cancellations: Know your airline's policies and best options
Travelers around the nation are flooding into airports for the holiday season at a time when a major winter storm is slated to hit a large swath of the United States.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
Travelers report booking airline tickets on fake websites
The Better Business Bureau is warning about vacation and travel scams during the holiday season. It's important to research the company before choosing the one with the best price.
Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.
Cancellation and delay compensation policies for air travel vary depending on the circumstances.
Weekly travel insurance rates: December 6 | Premiums climb ahead of the holidays
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance...
A travel expert explains benefits of ‘cold shoulder season’
(NewsNation) — The holiday season translates to travel season, as families strive to get together this time of year. But holiday travel is expensive. But that does not necessarily have to be the case. There is an additional season travelers may not have heard about that could offer a...
