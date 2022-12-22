A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...

25 DAYS AGO