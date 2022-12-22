ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence

A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
AOL Corp

Americans stranded for days at freezing Iceland airport

A romantic getaway to a winter wonderland instead became three days of delays and disruptions for Missouri couple Becky and Robert Carson who, along with dozens of others, have been stuck at an airport in Iceland with little food or communication and forced to sleep on cold floors. Heavy snowfall...
MAINE STATE
Thrillist

JetBlue & American Airlines Just Announced 11 New Routes for 2023

A long list of new flight destinations are about to be served to vacation-hungry Northeasterners. JetBlue and American Airlines just announced a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Iceland nightmare for thousands of travellers stuck at Keflavik airport during heavy snow

Thousands of airline passengers have been stuck for days at Keflavik airport in Iceland due to extreme weather.Heavy snow and blizzards have forced the almost complete closure of the international airport serving Iceland since Saturday.The Foreign Office warned: “There is a severe weather warning across the whole of Iceland and many roads are closed.“Police are advising people to stay at home. High winds and dangerous icy road conditions are causing major flight disruption and affecting movement to/from Keflavik international airport due to road closures.”Besides being shut to flights, Keflavik has been cut off from the capital, Reykjavik, as snow blocked...
The Atlantic

Buses Shouldn’t Be Free

The library is free; parks are free; no one has to pay for police or firefighters to show up at their door. So why not make transit free? This week, Washington, D.C.’s city council asked and answered that question by voting unanimously to eliminate payments for riding the bus. If the decision is enacted, the nation’s capital will be the largest American city to make all rides free rides.
WASHINGTON, DC
WLBT

Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As more than 7 million Americans are expected to take to the skies this holiday season, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation is reminding passengers to know their rights and when they may be entitled to a refund, in case of travel snafus. The department has launched...
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Weekly travel insurance rates: December 6 | Premiums climb ahead of the holidays

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance...
newsnationnow.com

A travel expert explains benefits of ‘cold shoulder season’

(NewsNation) — The holiday season translates to travel season, as families strive to get together this time of year. But holiday travel is expensive. But that does not necessarily have to be the case. There is an additional season travelers may not have heard about that could offer a...

