Atlanta opens a warming center for women and children due to extremely cold weather
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has opened a third warming center exclusively for women and children amid frigid weather. The third warming center opened Saturday, Dec. 24 at 8 a.m. at the Thomasville Recreation Center at 1835 Henry Thomas Dr. It will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27...
Atlanta opens warming centers ahead of arctic blast
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will be opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of an arctic blast that will send temperatures below freezing for several days. The centers will open Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at 8 p.m., and will remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 a.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
South Atlanta family stuck with flooded apartment on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was like Niagara Falls, coming out of the bedroom wall. That was the reality for one South Atlanta family, dealing with a flooded apartment on Christmas Eve. “It flooded their hopes for Christmas. They thought it was a dream, they woke up and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preventing pipe bursts in frigid weather, experts offer advice
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Homeowner James Kennerly can’t help but worry as the deepest freeze metro Atlanta has had in 9 years is headed our way. “My main concern is the exterior pipes because we’re leaving town today trying to beat the weather tomorrow,” he said.
Christmas toy bandit strikes Atlanta nonprofit
Atlanta Christmas toy bandit keeps targeting nonprofit Empty Stocking Fund and stealing toys meant for needy children.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgians without power seek warmth at Waffle House, shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people braved the single-digit temperatures and high winds to grab a bite to eat, work, and do some last-minute Christmas shopping. The weather didn’t deter sisters Ryan and Heather Jolley from finding a present for the last person on their shopping list.
DeKalb County opens warming centers due to cold weather
In anticipation for an upcoming cold snap, DeKalb County will open warming centers for residents to use in the following locations from through Dec. 22 beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Restaurants Will Be Open For Christmas
Christmas Day is going to be cold in Atlanta, but that’s no reason why your belly shouldn’t be fat. Here are the Atlanta restaurants open on Christmas Day. If you’re not cooking and none of your friends or family are either, don’t fret at all. Here is where to eat in Atlanta on Christmas Day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Toy thief strikes again, breaks into Atlanta nonprofit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A real-life Grinch is stealing joy from kids in need. This is the second holiday season that an Atlanta-based non-profit has been hit with a break-in ahead of the holidays. Every December, the Empty Stocking Fund makes sure kids have presents to open during...
WMAZ
How to keep your pets safe during the arctic blast
ATLANTA — With temperatures expected to drop in the metro, it's important that pet owners keep themselves and their furry friends safe. It has been nearly five years since Atlanta has had temperatures in the teens, but that streak is expected to be broken by Friday morning. Georgia is...
The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film
Everyone loves to go somewhere everybody knows your name. And no, I’m not talking about “Cheers.” I’m talking about Northside Tavern. What started out as a small grocery store in the 1940s has become a staple of the Atlanta music scene. From Frank Edwards, to Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, to Cora Mae Bryant, the legends of […] The post The legend of the Northside Tavern lives on through film appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia declares Dec. 21 as ‘21 Savage Day’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum artist and humanitarian 21 Savage was honored by the state of Georgia for being an outstanding citizen with his continued philanthropic efforts in the community and nationally with his ‘bank account’ financial literacy program. The rapper was honored with...
Emerging 100 of Atlanta Welcomes 27 New Members
The Emerging 100 of Atlanta (E100 Atlanta), the young professional auxiliary of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc., is proud to announce the induction of 27 new members into the organization. The Emerging 100 of Atlanta, founded in 2010, is comprised of high-achieving Black men who represent an array...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Collector has over 40 Christmas trees up in her Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas trees are a staple of the season, and most people probably have one up in their homes by now, but one metro Atlanta homeowner takes Christmas tree decorating to the extreme. Shasta Rodgers calls herself the “Crazy Tree Lady,” and if you’ve...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Church’s Chicken fails with 56; Firepit earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta fast food restaurant is in some hot water this week! Church’s Chicken scored 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on its last routine inspection. The report says there were dirty soda machine nozzles at the drive-thru window....
thechampionnewspaper.com
Decatur home is destination for Christmas decorations
During the holiday season each year, a line of cars and groups of people can be found flocking to view the thousands of lights and decorations adorning the home and yard at 2464 Fontaine Circle in Decatur. The house and impressive collection of holiday décor belong to Mary Graves and...
fox5atlanta.com
Keri Hilson helps make senior's Christmas brighter
R&B artist and Atlanta native Keri Hilson was helping out a Meals on Wheels on Thursday. She spoke about the need to give back to the community, especially aging seniors in need.
wabe.org
East Point continues push to replace Atlanta Medical Center South ER
South metro officials are ramping up efforts to replace Atlanta Medical Center South, which was the only full-service Fulton County emergency department south of I-20. Wellstar Health System closed the East Point hospital last spring. Since then, city officials have been looking at how to bring in a new hospital...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Evander Holyfield delivers food to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four-time boxing champion Evander Holyfield helped deliver food to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients. Holyfield teamed up with Perdue Chicken to deliver treats and food to patients and their families. It’s one of a string of visits Holyfield will make acro the country; the next will be in Hollywood, Florida.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
