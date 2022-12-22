Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Cold weather shelter opening in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County is opening a cold weather shelter. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan for Western Palm Beach County on Dec. 23. Beginning Friday at 7 p.m., Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village...
cbs12.com
Cold weather shelter opens in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A cold weather shelter has opened in Fort Pierce. As temperatures reach records lows across the country, South Florida is not immune. The city said the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter this weekend at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D. The shelter is already open on Dec. 23, and will stay open through Monday, Dec. 26. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
cbs12.com
Cold air moves in Friday night
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Get ready for the chill, cold air moves in tonight!. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44, 30's north. Northwest wind around 10 mph. The start to our weekend will be a cold one. Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY
IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
cbs12.com
Warming center to open Friday night in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warming center will open in Okeechobee for the holiday weekend. It will be located at RiteLife on Ne 2nd Street. The shelter will open Friday night through Sunday. Cold air is expected to arrive in our area on Friday. Those who visit are advised...
cbs12.com
100 new bicycles donated to children on Christmas Eve in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Christmas Eve, the cold couldn't keep children from Riviera Beach away when they were surprised with new bicycles. Rob Thomson, a realtor from Jupiter, said cold weather won't stop a two-decade long tradition. On Saturday, a U-Haul filled with bicycles for kids of all ages stopped by a local church to receive their dream gift.
cbs12.com
North Palm Beach girl donates almost 3,000 pounds of food to Palm Beach County food bank
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This Christmas season a North Palm Beach girl is making a difference through a food drive. 10-year-old Scarlett Brink is volunteering her time through an annual food drive she starts around Thanksgiving every year. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, Scarlett goes door to door...
cbs12.com
Red Cross helps people affected by multi-unit fire in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Red Cross helped victims of a multi-unit fire in West Palm Beach. On Dec. 22, local American Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team, responded to a fire on 11th Street in the Progressive Northwest neighborhood in West Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
Indian River County host annual toy distribution event
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — It's the season of giving. On Dec. 21, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office held the annual Pack A Patrol Car Toy Distribution event. The event gave gifts to 90 families and over 260 children throughout the community.
veronews.com
Fire claims John’s Island building
An electrical fire in a John’s Island Golf Club maintenance building caused $1 million in damage to the structure and the expensive equipment stored inside. Indian River Shores Public Safety officers were dispatched out on Dec. 1 in response to a fire alarm at 115 Silver Moss Drive, where a golf cart was left charging after the course closed for the evening, and caught fire. Also in the building that Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. were 20 commercial mowers used to manicure the greens. Black smoke billowed up from the building, due to rubber tires and fuel burning, as crews approached the golf maintenance complex.
cbs12.com
Student hit head-on by drunk driver shares story as Port St. Lucie PD ramp up patrols
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As law enforcement in Port St. Lucie and across Florida ramp up patrol ahead of the holiday weekend, one survivor is sharing her story in hopes to change the minds of drivers who risk other people’s lives and their own when they get behind the wheel impaired.
cw34.com
New traffic lights added at Stuart intersection where four people died
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Changes have been made at a busy intersection in Stuart where four people died in a recent traffic crash. Some people feel this will make the intersection safer. A makeshift shrine with flowers and crosses marks the spot at the intersection of U.S. 1 and...
cbs12.com
Shooting in Riviera Beach hospitalizes woman
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Riviera Beach on Thursday night. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the Criminal Investigations Section were actively investigating the scene on E 27th Street and Broadway. The woman was taken to St. Mary's...
cbs12.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
cbs12.com
Missing child last seen in Boca Raton safely located, father arrested
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. One-year-old Gabriel Ristick has been safely located and was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary examination, investigators say he appeared to be in good health. The Boca Raton Police Department said the baby's father Vinie Ristick has been arrested for Interference...
cbs12.com
Woman wanted for using stolen EBT card at Dollar General in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies have video of a woman who entered a Dollar General and bought dozens of items with a stolen EBT card. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 17, a woman entered the Dollar General on 2 N Lakeside Drive in Lake Worth Beach.
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide
Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner officially ruled death as a homicide.
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old was found Wednesday in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Comments / 0