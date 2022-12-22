ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cbs12.com

Cold weather shelter opening in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County is opening a cold weather shelter. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety, activated the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Plan for Western Palm Beach County on Dec. 23. Beginning Friday at 7 p.m., Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Cold weather shelter opens in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A cold weather shelter has opened in Fort Pierce. As temperatures reach records lows across the country, South Florida is not immune. The city said the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter this weekend at the Percy Peek Gym, located at 2902 Ave. D. The shelter is already open on Dec. 23, and will stay open through Monday, Dec. 26. It will run from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Cold air moves in Friday night

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Get ready for the chill, cold air moves in tonight!. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44, 30's north. Northwest wind around 10 mph. The start to our weekend will be a cold one. Temperatures will be in the 30s for...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR PALM BEACH COUNTY

IT IS GOING TO GET COLD. VERY COLD. AT LEAST BY SOUTH FLORIDA STANDARDS. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A “wind chill” advisory is now in effect for Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach. The National Weather Service says […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Warming center to open Friday night in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A warming center will open in Okeechobee for the holiday weekend. It will be located at RiteLife on Ne 2nd Street. The shelter will open Friday night through Sunday. Cold air is expected to arrive in our area on Friday. Those who visit are advised...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

100 new bicycles donated to children on Christmas Eve in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Christmas Eve, the cold couldn't keep children from Riviera Beach away when they were surprised with new bicycles. Rob Thomson, a realtor from Jupiter, said cold weather won't stop a two-decade long tradition. On Saturday, a U-Haul filled with bicycles for kids of all ages stopped by a local church to receive their dream gift.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Fire claims John’s Island building

An electrical fire in a John’s Island Golf Club maintenance building caused $1 million in damage to the structure and the expensive equipment stored inside. Indian River Shores Public Safety officers were dispatched out on Dec. 1 in response to a fire alarm at 115 Silver Moss Drive, where a golf cart was left charging after the course closed for the evening, and caught fire. Also in the building that Thursday evening just before 7 p.m. were 20 commercial mowers used to manicure the greens. Black smoke billowed up from the building, due to rubber tires and fuel burning, as crews approached the golf maintenance complex.
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
cbs12.com

Shooting in Riviera Beach hospitalizes woman

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Riviera Beach on Thursday night. The Riviera Beach Police Department said the Criminal Investigations Section were actively investigating the scene on E 27th Street and Broadway. The woman was taken to St. Mary's...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing child last seen in Boca Raton safely located, father arrested

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. One-year-old Gabriel Ristick has been safely located and was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary examination, investigators say he appeared to be in good health. The Boca Raton Police Department said the baby's father Vinie Ristick has been arrested for Interference...
BOCA RATON, FL

