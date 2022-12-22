ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Knicks vs. Bulls prediction: NBA picks, odds

The NBA’s longest win streak is finally over after the Knicks suffered their first loss in nine games on Wednesday. Expect New York to start a new streak Friday against a team it dominated the last time they faced off. The Knicks were playing like the best team in basketball during their lengthy win streak, posting the league’s best net rating (+17.3) with six double-digit victories in that eight-game run. That included a 23-point beat-down of the Bulls exactly a week ago, when New York drained 17 3s and saw three players score at least 22 points in an easy win. Knicks...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Porzingis shines on both ends for Wizards

Kristaps Porzingis was acquired by the Wizards on February 10, 2022 via trade with the Dallas Mavericks and made a noticeable impact on the team from the start. In his 17 games for the Wizards last season, Porzingis put up over 22 points and eight rebounds per game. Now at age 27 and in his eighth season, he’s gotten even better.
WASHINGTON, DC

