Wealthy investors driving up housing prices in Newark, making homeownership difficult for middle-class residentsEdy ZooNewark, NJ
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter StormsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomers
Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?
The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks vs. Bulls prediction: NBA picks, odds
The NBA’s longest win streak is finally over after the Knicks suffered their first loss in nine games on Wednesday. Expect New York to start a new streak Friday against a team it dominated the last time they faced off. The Knicks were playing like the best team in basketball during their lengthy win streak, posting the league’s best net rating (+17.3) with six double-digit victories in that eight-game run. That included a 23-point beat-down of the Bulls exactly a week ago, when New York drained 17 3s and saw three players score at least 22 points in an easy win. Knicks...
NBA Christmas Odds: Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks for a Christmas Day showdown at the American Airlines Arena. It’s the holiday season and time to look at our NBA Christmas Odds series and make a Lakers-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Lakers lost 134-130 to...
New York Knicks recently pursued OG Anunoby trade: Evaluating the possible cost
Before their recent hot streak, the New York Knicks reportedly reached out to the Toronto Raptors about a possible OG
Lakers’ Trade Interest In Knicks’ Cam Reddish Is Heating Up
There has been a lot of pressure on the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade to upgrade the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this NBA season to help them turn back into a playoff team. Rob Pelinka has said that he will do whatever it takes to make the team a winner, but the kind of trade they have been seeking has yet to materialize.
NBA
Porzingis shines on both ends for Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis was acquired by the Wizards on February 10, 2022 via trade with the Dallas Mavericks and made a noticeable impact on the team from the start. In his 17 games for the Wizards last season, Porzingis put up over 22 points and eight rebounds per game. Now at age 27 and in his eighth season, he’s gotten even better.
