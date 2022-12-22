ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

The Charleston staple that makes it Christmas for Darius Rucker

As lots of us get ready to enjoy the holiday staples, there’s one food that officially makes it Christmas for Charleston native Darius Rucker. “We have it during the year, too,” he says. “But at Christmas, we always have okra soup … It’s my favorite thing and it was just something that the family, you know, we always loved it, and you can make a whole bunch of it and everybody can eat. So okra soup was always our big thing.”
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Everyday Hero: Christopher Riley

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A 16 year old from Goose Creek is being called a hero after he saved a drowning dog from a pond. On Black Friday, Donna Lee let her two-year-old Doberman, Alex out in the yard without realizing the gate was open. She searched for...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
charlestondaily.net

150 Acres of Undeveloped Land for Sale in Mount Pleasant, SC – $4.8M

Mount Pleasant, Charleston County, SC – Undeveloped Land for sale (4820 Woodville Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29429) MAJOR INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! 150 ACRES of RAW LAND minutes from Mt. Pleasant proper. This parcel consists of 150 acres in the total split as follows: Wetlands 23.8, Uplands 75.593, Critical Area 50.477,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Four Lowcountry churches opening warming shelters over weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold temperatures on the forecast, four Lowcountry churches are opening their doors for people who lack a warm place to stay during the weekend’s cold temperatures. These four churches are opening their warming shelters this weekend:. Seacoast Summerville, 301 E N 5th St. Goose...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Celebrated chef, storyteller Bardin dies at 64

The body of Philip Bardin, the vivacious chef celebrated for helping to make shrimp and grits a staple of modern Lowcountry cuisine, was found Monday in his Elloree home, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle confirmed today. No foul play is suspected. Bardin, 64, was found Monday by a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Strangers gift over $2K to Goose Creek man looking for work after cash stolen

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas came early for a young man in Goose Creek but not before a couple of Grinches got in the way. After realizing he dropped more than $1,700 in cash while riding his motorcycle down Highway 52 as he was headed to the store, 20-year-old Kyle Kons got to his destination Wednesday afternoon only to find his money missing. He retraced his steps to see several cars pulled over on the side of the highway - people were grabbing his cash and driving off.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Busy travel day expected at Charleston International Airport

Thursday is expected to be the busiest day of the Christmas holiday season at Charleston International Airport. Busy travel day expected at Charleston International …. Thursday is expected to be the busiest day of the Christmas holiday season at Charleston International Airport. Experts: Prepare for winter weather before it’s too...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Passengers run into delays and cancellations at Charleston airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the past 24 hours, 19 flights have been canceled at the Charleston International Airport, according to FlightAware. This comes as many people are trying to get back home for the holidays. At the same time, winter storms are sweeping across the country. As of...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Community helps man who dropped $1,700 on Berkeley Co. highway

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Kyle Kons was driving his motorcycle to Walmart on Wednesday when he dropped an envelope containing $1,700 cash somewhere along Highway 52. The Naval Nuclear Training School student had just returned from North Carolina with the money he had leftover from purchasing a car.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Massive C-17 formation to fly over Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 5, 2023, over a dozen C-17s from Joint Base Charleston will participate in the base’s largest flyover since 2017. The formation will take off from base get in formation, then pass over the Ravenel Bridge around 11:00 a.m. Onlookers should expect the...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Josh's Midday Forecast

Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters …. Lowcountry braces for cold temps, warming shelters open. Standoff suspect wanted for string of burglaries/armed …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant …. CPD working to end opioid overdoses with new grant program. Busy travel day expected at Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

DNR officers rescue boater near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rescued a boater in distress Friday night. According to DNR, the man was rescued after his boat began taking on water near the Santee Coastal Reserve. He was returned to his vehicle, where EMS was...
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy