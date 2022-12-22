The Washington Commanders are making another switch at quarterback, as Carson Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke under center in the fourth quarter during their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Down 30-14, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera felt like a change needed to be made, and Wentz received his first snaps since Week 6 back on Oct. 13.
Jimmy Garoppolo likely wouldn't get his job back in the playoffs if Steve Mariucci was in charge of the Niners ... the ex-head coach tells TMZ Sports he'd stay with Brock Purdy in the postseason in order to "ride the hot hand." Garoppolo broke his foot back on Dec. 4...
Brock Purdy might have a different skill set than the 49ers quarterbacks before him, but the rookie explained why not much has to change in Kyle Shanahan’s system. “Everyone plays the game a little differently,” Purdy said on Wednesday. “But at the core, we are running the same offense with Kyle — his mindset in terms of the progressions, where we need to be, and where the ball needs to go.”
Comments / 0