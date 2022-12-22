ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, MO

thesource.com

[WATCH] Woman Killed Her Suspected Carjacker And Also Shot 2 Innocent Bystanders

A Missouri woman is in hot water after she took the law into her own hands when she fatally shot her carjacker. Police say Demesha Coleman, 35, and an unidentified man, tracked down her stolen Hyundai Tucson at a St. Louis gas station on Wednesday night. She approached the vehicle, opened the car door and fatally shot the alleged carjacker 19-year-old Darius Jackson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man facing charges related to November death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Charges have been issued in relation to the November death of a man in St. Louis. The morning of Nov. 3, Andre Jermaine Nash was found dead of puncture wounds in the 5900 block of St. Louis Ave. On Dec. 27, St. Louis police announced...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Shooting under investigation in Jerseyville

Police in Jerseyville are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday or early Monday in the 700 block of North Liberty Street. In a news release, police did not list a time, but social media reports indicate it was sometime overnight. Authorities say it was an isolated incident but did not indicate if there were any injuries.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
advantagenews.com

Police break up bar fights

Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigator in notorious Missouri murder case faces charges

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective investigating him for potential misconduct. Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of photographing and sending threatening messages to the detective, the St. Louis […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial woman hurt in traffic accident on Old Hwy. M

An Imperial woman was injured in a one-car traffic accident Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, on Old Hwy. M in Antonia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Taylor Cardinale, 21, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima west on Old Hwy. M east of Moss Hollow Road too fast for road conditions, resulting in the Kia going off the side of the road and hitting a tree.
IMPERIAL, MO
KMOV

Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
KMOV

Woman charged with attempted robbery of St. Louis alderman

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old woman with attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman Thursday night in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Alderman Brandon Bosley was walking to his car near 20th and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
