Read full article on original website
Related
Teen hospitalized following accidental shooting
A 17-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Monday.
Arrest warrant for 41-year-old in November fatal shooting
An at-large arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a St. Louis man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month.
Police: Man shot in north St. Louis City, suspect in custody
One person is in custody Tuesday following a shooting in St. Louis City’s Penrose neighborhood.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Woman Killed Her Suspected Carjacker And Also Shot 2 Innocent Bystanders
A Missouri woman is in hot water after she took the law into her own hands when she fatally shot her carjacker. Police say Demesha Coleman, 35, and an unidentified man, tracked down her stolen Hyundai Tucson at a St. Louis gas station on Wednesday night. She approached the vehicle, opened the car door and fatally shot the alleged carjacker 19-year-old Darius Jackson.
KMOV
Woman wakes up in South City home to man lighting towel on fire, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a South City home Tuesday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old woman woke up at a home in the 7200 block of Michigan when a suspect lit a towel on fire and threw it in a laundry hamper. The woman left her home before the fire spread.
KOMU
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
KMOV
St. Louis man facing charges related to November death
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Charges have been issued in relation to the November death of a man in St. Louis. The morning of Nov. 3, Andre Jermaine Nash was found dead of puncture wounds in the 5900 block of St. Louis Ave. On Dec. 27, St. Louis police announced...
YAHOO!
Richland sheriff's deputies investigate Shiloh homicide; man found dead on Christmas Eve
Richland County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 76-year-old Shiloh man found dead in his bed on Christmas Eve. Richland County Coroner's Investigator Tom Stortz Tuesday said Terrence L. Hamman, 16 Mechanic St. Rear, died of a gunshot wound. His body was taken to Montgomery County Medical Center for an autopsy.
St. Louis man pleads guilty to trafficking heroin in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Springfield area. Alphonso Battle, 55, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017. Battle said he traveled from St. Louis to Springfield […]
A 2002 Missouri sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
Cassandra "Casey" Williamson should be turning 27 this year. Sadly, whatever hopes or dreams Casey and her family may have had for her life were cruelly snatched away nearly 20 years ago. One man, a family acquaintance, robbed Casey Williamson's family of all she ever could be.
advantagenews.com
Shooting under investigation in Jerseyville
Police in Jerseyville are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday or early Monday in the 700 block of North Liberty Street. In a news release, police did not list a time, but social media reports indicate it was sometime overnight. Authorities say it was an isolated incident but did not indicate if there were any injuries.
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
advantagenews.com
Police break up bar fights
Charges are pending following two separate fights at local bars overnight. One took place at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey and the other at Danny’s Lounge in Alton. A handful of people were briefly taken into custody at Roper’s following the report of a large fight, while one person was taken into custody after the incident at Danny’s.
St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
Investigator in notorious Missouri murder case faces charges
TROY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri deputy who investigated a murder case that became the subject of an NBC show starring Renee Zellweger is now accused of harassing and stalking a detective investigating him for potential misconduct. Mike Merkel, 42, was charged Tuesday and accused of photographing and sending threatening messages to the detective, the St. Louis […]
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said. Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured. Police said Demesha Coleman, 35,...
myleaderpaper.com
Police believe two men stole items worth nearly $1,700 from two Arnold stores
Arnold Police are trying to find a 44-year-old St. Louis man and identify another man who are believed to have stolen items worth almost $1,700 from the two Schnucks stores in Arnold. The St. Louis man allegedly has been involved in previous thefts at area Schnucks stores, police reported. On...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in traffic accident on Old Hwy. M
An Imperial woman was injured in a one-car traffic accident Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, on Old Hwy. M in Antonia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Taylor Cardinale, 21, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima west on Old Hwy. M east of Moss Hollow Road too fast for road conditions, resulting in the Kia going off the side of the road and hitting a tree.
KMOV
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
KMOV
Woman charged with attempted robbery of St. Louis alderman
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 40-year-old woman with attempting to rob a St. Louis alderman Thursday night in the St. Louis Place neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Alderman Brandon Bosley was walking to his car near 20th and...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0