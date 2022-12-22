Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases coming for Illinois residentsR.A. HeimIllinois State
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields can be 'pretty special'
New Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is nothing short of excited getting the chance to play for Chicago. After officially signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Swanson and his family walked onto Wrigley Field, soaking up the historic ballpark and what it means to be a professional athlete in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs Replace Willson Contreras with 2x Gold Glove Catcher
The Chicago Cubs added another catcher Thursday, agreeing to terms with veteran free agent Tucker Barnhart on a two-year contract. Barnhart previously played for the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers and is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner.
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
Chicago Bulls: 2 trades that completely blow it all up
The Chicago Bulls are stuck in a tough spot. They theoretically have the pieces to build a true contender around, but a litany of issues surrounding their on-court chemistry and off the court dynamics have stunted their progress. Chief among those issues are reports that teammates have had issues with...
Smyly return, Taillon addition boost Cubs' pitching depth
Have the Cubs reassembled a division contender, with nearly two months left before spring training?. At least a division-contending rotation and fielding lineup?. Two years after starting an ownership-driven, payroll-slashing teardown of a 2020 NL Central champ, the Cubs have committed almost $300 million in contracts for major-league free agents in the last two weeks alone.
Kane, Toews put on show for Hawks fans: 'It never gets old'
Going into Friday, Patrick Kane had only two points in his last eight games and just two goals in his last 24. Jonathan Toews had cooled off a bit too, although he did put together a mini three-game point streak recently. The Blackhawks had also lost eight in a row...
Cubs agree to deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart
The Cubs have agreed to a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal is worth a guaranteed $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported. It's pending a physical. The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma first reported...
Kings Land Bulls’ Zach LaVine In Bold Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some things look different on paper than they do in practice. As the saying goes – that’s why we play the games. Teams that looked like playoff locks can fall short of expectations. On the other hand, questionable teams can click in a way that has them playing above their pay grade.
White Sox acquire right-handed reliever Gregory Santos
The White Sox got their feet wet in the trade market on Thursday, acquiring right-handed reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league pitcher Kade McClure. Santos, 23, has pitched in five major league games over the past two seasons with the Giants. Last season,...
Dodgers Lose Minor League Reliever to Cardinals
Guillermo Zuniga, who spent four seasons in the Dodgers minor-league system, signed a major-league deal with the Cardinals earlier this month.
How Bears plan to patch up OL if Whitehair, Jenkins can't play
Different offensive line combinations are nothing new for head coach Matt Eberlfus, offensive line coach Chris Morgan and the Bears. Through 14 weeks, the Bears have used eight different combinations up front. That number likely will go up Saturday when the Bears host the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Both...
What Bears fans need to know before going to Soldier Field
The Bears have spent the week enumerating the ways in which Saturday’s harsh winter weather could affect their gameplan when the Bills travel to Chicago. On Thursday, the team announced fans braving the elements at Soldier Field will need to make some changes too. “Winter storms can bring unpredictable...
