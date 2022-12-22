ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Justin Fields can be 'pretty special'

New Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson is nothing short of excited getting the chance to play for Chicago. After officially signing a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs on Wednesday, Swanson and his family walked onto Wrigley Field, soaking up the historic ballpark and what it means to be a professional athlete in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 2 trades that completely blow it all up

The Chicago Bulls are stuck in a tough spot. They theoretically have the pieces to build a true contender around, but a litany of issues surrounding their on-court chemistry and off the court dynamics have stunted their progress. Chief among those issues are reports that teammates have had issues with...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Smyly return, Taillon addition boost Cubs' pitching depth

Have the Cubs reassembled a division contender, with nearly two months left before spring training?. At least a division-contending rotation and fielding lineup?. Two years after starting an ownership-driven, payroll-slashing teardown of a 2020 NL Central champ, the Cubs have committed almost $300 million in contracts for major-league free agents in the last two weeks alone.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs agree to deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart

The Cubs have agreed to a deal with veteran catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to multiple reports, including MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal is worth a guaranteed $6.5 million and includes a player option for 2024, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported. It's pending a physical. The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma first reported...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy