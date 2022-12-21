Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Michigan’s Stabenow, Minnesota’s Klobuchar rise in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines lobbied fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the confirmation of a University of Montana law professor for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines’ office did not respond Friday to a request for comment. One day earlier, Daines’ […] The post Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Rashida Tlaib, Ro Khanna join protests against expedited oil lease permitting
Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ro Khanna joined climate activists on Capitol Hill Tuesday to protest against Sen. Joe Manchin's deal with party leadership.
Michigan Secretary of State’s office subpoenaed in Jan. 6 investigation
The U.S. Department of Justice served Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office a subpoena Wednesday in an investigation regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn his election loss. “I can confirm that my office was served a subpoena...
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
Roy Blunt says goodbye to the Senate, urging bipartisan governance and thanking voters
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said farewell to Congress on Tuesday, delivering his final address on the Senate floor as he prepares to leave elected office in January after more than 25 years. Missouri's senior senator, who came to the higher chamber in 2011 after more than a decade in the House, thanked voters and his colleagues and called Missouri "where the country comes together." He lamented a breakdown in function and consistent governance in Congress through recent...
House, Senate negotiators agree to add $45B to Biden’s defense budget
The policy bill would authorize a total of $847 billion for national defense for fiscal 2023, if approved by both chambers.
Senate Democrats plan to probe corporate abuses with new subpoena powers
WASHINGTON — Two days after Democrats clinched an outright majority in the Senate, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden sent a letter to the CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Amgen seeking answers to a host of questions involving tax avoidance. “In advance of potential public hearings and proposing new legislative...
Rob Portman bids farewell to U.S. Senate, keeps pressing deals: Capitol Letter
Last stand: In an era of partisan strife that’s made compromise increasingly difficult in the nation’s capital, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman plans to keep brokering political deals until the last mementos of his 24-year legislative career are wheeled out of the U.S. Senate in January, Sabrina Eaton writes. Not having to run for reelection was a freeing experience for Portman. It let him spend his last two years in Congress negotiating compromises with colleagues instead of devoting himself to raising reelection money, making campaign appearances and preparing for debates.
Senator Markey & Colleagues Introduce Legislation To Re-Authorize & Improve Small Business Development Centers Program
In full transparency, the following is a media release from Sen. Ed Markey, who was elected by voters in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to serve the state in Washington DC in the US Senate. He is a Democrat. (stock photo) SOURCE publishes press release from elected leaders as a community service.
WLWT 5
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman delivers farewell speech on Senate floor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Sen. Rob Portman's time on Capitol Hill is coming to a close. As he finishes up his final term in office, Portman delivered a farewell speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, urging his colleagues to unite despite their divisions. "Over the last 12 years,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Congressman Patrick McHenry Selected as Chair of House Financial Services Committee
Congressman Patrick McHenry has been selected as the incoming Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. The House Republican Steering Committee made the move in advance of the 118th Congress, which commences in January when the Republicans take over leadership of the House. McHenry’s selection as the new Chairman was...
Lummis tapped as next Senate Western Caucus chairperson
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairperson of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress. She succeeds Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “Wyoming issues are Western issues, and it is critical to elevate their importance with policymakers and agencies here in Washington,” Lummis said in...
