Campbell County, WY

county17.com

Commissioners give final OK for GCCD to draw up to $10M in county reserves

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding allowing Wyoming’s newest community college district to access up to $10 million in county reserves. The MOU was approved in a majority vote on Dec. 20 with only Commissioner Colleen Faber voting against it....
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures

GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/24/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 23:. At 2:16 a.m. to the 2600 block of LeDoux Avenue for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 4:46 a.m. to Shalom Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 5:26 a.m. to the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 22

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Dec. 22

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 21, Running W. Drive, GPD. Officers took a report from a...
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

More Than 1 Million Reasons To Enjoy The Christmas Season In Gillette

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gillette has never advertised its Christmas light display, yet every year the Festival of Lights attracts more than 15,000 cars from around the region to experience the annual event at Cam-plex Park. While the display won’t likely be mentioned on glossy...
GILLETTE, WY
Fatim Hemraj

In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?

Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.
MOORCROFT, WY
county17.com

Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir

Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
MOORCROFT, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
CROOK COUNTY, WY

