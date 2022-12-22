Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Commissioners give final OK for GCCD to draw up to $10M in county reserves
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Campbell County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding allowing Wyoming’s newest community college district to access up to $10 million in county reserves. The MOU was approved in a majority vote on Dec. 20 with only Commissioner Colleen Faber voting against it....
cowboystatedaily.com
Gillette Prepares For 55,000 Camporee Attendees, Will Be Largest City In Wyoming For A Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world loves a cowboy, especially a Wyoming cowboy. That mystique — and the diversity of facilities at the Cam-plex event complex — is attracting what will explode Gillette into the largest city in Wyoming for a week in early August 2024 for something called Camporee.
county17.com
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
GILETTE, Wyo — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February, 2023.
county17.com
Campbell county, city announce Christmas holiday closures
GILLETTE, Wyo. — City of Gillette facilities will close at noon Dec. 23. They will also be closed Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Instead of trash pickup on Dec. 26, Solid Waste crews will pick up trash on Dec. 27 for both the Monday and the Tuesday routes, the City announced.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/24/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Dec. 23:. At 2:16 a.m. to the 2600 block of LeDoux Avenue for an automatic fire alarm activation. At 4:46 a.m. to Shalom Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 5:26 a.m. to the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Orders Flags Be Flown At Half-Staff For Rescuer Who Fell Through Ice In Crook County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Dec. 23, for the fallen volunteer firefighter who perished last week in a rescue mission at Keyhole Reservoir in Crook County. Bruce Lang, a training officer...
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Thursday, Dec. 22
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Dec. 22
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 21, Running W. Drive, GPD. Officers took a report from a...
oilcity.news
I-25 closure expands from Buffalo to Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan–Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain
CASPER, Wyo. — With a snowstorm expanding from northern Wyoming into central areas of the state, a closure along Interstate 25 has been expanded, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic from Buffalo to Casper as of 11:35 a.m. Wednesday due to winter...
county17.com
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of stealing Christmas bonus checks
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a man accused of stealing his co-workers’ Christmas bonus checks has been set for the end of January, Campbell County court records say. Scott Mishler is charged with three counts of felony forgery and one count of theft with intent to...
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 1 Million Reasons To Enjoy The Christmas Season In Gillette
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gillette has never advertised its Christmas light display, yet every year the Festival of Lights attracts more than 15,000 cars from around the region to experience the annual event at Cam-plex Park. While the display won’t likely be mentioned on glossy...
In 2019, a young husband and father went missing after an argument with his wife's relatives. Where is Chance Englebert?
Bailey and Chane Englebert with their son, BanksPhoto byCounty 17. Chance Englebert grew up in South Dakota alongside his two younger brothers. Chance and his siblings were raised on a ranch by their parents, Dawn and Everett. He participated in the local rodeo and earned himself a scholarship to college where he studied welding and diesel mechanics, eventually securing a sought-after position at a coal mining company. Chance loved to fish, hunt, and work on demolition derby cars.
Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department Training Officer Died in Ice Rescue Mission
On December 15, a Training Officer with the Pine Haven Volunteer Fire Department lost his life while trying to save another's. This per a written statement from Fire Service Line of Duty Deaths. .Bruce Lang, 68, was paged to respond to an ice rescue mission at Keyhole Reservoir. The victim...
FireRescue1
Wyo. community suffers 2 losses: EMT dies in rig crash; firefighter dies at reservoir
PINE HAVEN, Wyo. — The Pine Haven area first responder community has lost two of their own in less than a week. A hospital ambulance was struck by a vehicle at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80 at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. First Responders Association. One EMT was killed.
county17.com
Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
Sheridan Media
Bodies Of Missing Men Found In Keyhole Reservoir
Search and rescue have found the bodies of 2 men who were riding a UTV on Keyhole Reservoir this past Thursday (December 15th) and ended up going into the water. Crook County Sheriff Jeff Hodge says at about 4pm Sunday, both missing individuals were recovered. Just after 9pm on Thursday...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rescuers Who Fell Through Ice At Keyhole Reservoir Found Dead On Sunday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men who went missing under the ice of Wyoming’s Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday while attempting to assist a rescue mission have been found deceased, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to...
Bodies of Missing Men Who Fell Through Ice in Keyhole Reservoir Recovered
On Friday, K2 Radio News reported that the Crook County Sheriff's Office announced that four individuals had fallen through the ice at the Keyhole Reservoir on Thursday, December 15. While two males were rescued from the ice, two other males remained missing. The Crook County Sheriff's Office now reports that...
Comments / 0