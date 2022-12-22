Read full article on original website
WVNews
Harlin Blaine Yeager
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Harlin Blaine Yeager, 87, passed away at home in the early morning of December 23rd, 2022 after fighting a long battle with cancer. He was born October 21, 1935, in Harrison County, son of Jesse Wade and Hazel (Greynolds) Yeager.
