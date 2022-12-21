Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WILX-TV
Senators Stabenow and Peters address serious risks to Michigan’s Great Lakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and Gary Peters secured major water infrastructure investments for Michigan in the final bipartisan Water Resources Development Act. This bill authorizes projects through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to modernize...
Biden Signs Disaster Resiliency Planning Act From Gary Peters, Rick Scott Into Law
This week, President Joe Biden signed into law U.S. Sen. Gary Peters’, D-Mich., and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s, R-Fla., “Disaster Resiliency Planning Act.”. Peters introduced the bill at the start of the year with Scott as a co-sponsor. The bill passed the U.S. Senate without opposition back in June. At the end of last month, the U.S. House advanced the bill without any opposition.
americanmilitarynews.com
US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded
Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
Bakersfield Now
Migrants continue to flow into US as Biden administration looks to extend Title 42
WASHINGTON (TND) — Right now, the border policy Title 42 — the public health order allowing migrants to be deported immediately before making asylum claims — is set to be lifted in less than two weeks. As the Biden administration fights to extend the measure, alarming new...
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
White House calls it ‘mistake’ to repeal troop vaccine mandate, won’t say if Biden would veto defense bill
The White House on Wednesday called it a “mistake” to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military service members through an annual policy bill, but officials stopped short of saying President Biden would veto the legislation. “What we think happened here is Republicans in Congress have decided that they’d rather fight against the health and…
POLITICO
Democrats urge Biden admin to scrutinize colleges’ outsourcing of online programs
FIRST LOOK — DEMS URGE CARDONA TO SCRUTINIZE ONLINE COLLEGE OUTSOURCING: Top Democrats in the House and Senate are calling on the Biden administration to crack down on the companies that universities hire to advertise and manage their online courses, including reexamining whether a key part of the industry’s business model is allowed under federal law.
The Biden Administration is Planning For the End of Title 42
Since Title 42 went into effect, thousands of migrants have crossed the United States-Mexico border. Within weeks, the end of this policy will open the gates for more migrants to cross.
‘Biden blew it’: Railroad workers unions lash out at president
Rail workers unions blasted President Biden Monday after he pressed Congress to force the organized labor groups to accept a tentative agreement in order to avert a strike. “Joe Biden blew it,” Railroad Workers United Treasurer Hugh Sawyer said in a press release hours after the president told House and Senate leaders one of his top priorities is to stop the looming labor strike. “He had the opportunity to prove his labor-friendly pedigree to millions of workers by simply asking Congress for legislation to end the threat of a national strike on terms more favorable to workers. Sadly, he could not...
NBC 29 News
Rep. Spanberger calls on Pres. Biden to declare pediatric health emergency
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says urgent care visits for RSV have more than doubled since this time last year. 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is calling on President Joe Biden to step in as more people are catching RSV, flu, and COVID-19; in some cases, more than one virus at once.
WISH-TV
Rep. Carson’s duck boat safety bill passes House, moves to Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON (WISH) — More than four years after a Missouri duck boat accident killed nearly 20 people — including 9 members of an Indianapolis family — a duck boat safety bill will soon become law. The Duck Boat Safety Improvement Act, authored by Democrat U.S. Rep. André...
