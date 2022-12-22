Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Carolina 7, Detroit 0. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5
Carolina330—6 First Period_1, Carolina, Fast 3 (Staal, Martinook), 3:57. 2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 4 (Frost, DeAngelo), 11:03. 3, Carolina, Noesen 7 (Svechnikov, Necas), 14:32 (pp). 4, Carolina, Fast 4 (Martinook, Staal), 19:05. Penalties_Frost, PHI (Tripping), 13:52. Second Period_5, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 6 (Farabee), 1:01. 6, Carolina, Svechnikov 18 (Stastny, Necas), 5:57....
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Fourth Quarter. Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 121, Minnesota 109
Percentages: FG .484, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Russell 3-7, Edwards 3-10, Reid 2-4, McDaniels 1-3, Nowell 1-7, Minott 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (McDaniels 3, Edwards 2, Reid 2, Russell). Turnovers: 16 (Reid 4, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Rivers 2, Russell...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 128, Oklahoma City 125
Percentages: FG .436, FT .825. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Murphy III 5-8, Alvarado 3-7, McCollum 3-8, Graham 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (McCollum 2, Hernangomez, Jones). Turnovers: 21 (McCollum 4, Hernangomez 3, Jones 3, Marshall 3, Hayes...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 120, Portland 107
Percentages: FG .448, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Lillard 4-11, Grant 3-6, Nurkic 1-2, Simons 1-10, Sharpe 0-1, Watford 0-1, Hart 0-2, Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Nurkic 2, Eubanks). Turnovers: 13 (Nurkic 4, Hart 3, Grant 2, Simons 2, Eubanks, Johnson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 111, Miami 108
Percentages: FG .482, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 21-47, .447 (Haliburton 10-16, Hield 7-11, Nembhard 2-8, Mathurin 1-1, Smith 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Turner 0-1, Brissett 0-2, Duarte 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Smith 3, Turner 2, Haliburton). Turnovers: 16 (Turner 4, Haliburton 3, Mathurin 2, McConnell...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 118, N.Y. Knicks 117
Percentages: FG .484, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (LaVine 4-9, Vucevic 3-7, Dragic 2-4, White 2-4, Dosunmu 1-2, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 1-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dosunmu 2, DeRozan, Williams). Turnovers: 4 (Dosunmu, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 6 (DeRozan 2, Dosunmu, LaVine, Vucevic, Williams).
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte 134, L.A. Lakers 130
Percentages: FG .553, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Rozier 5-8, Ball 4-12, Washington 3-6, McDaniels 1-1, Hayward 1-4, Maledon 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Plumlee 2, Washington 2, Rozier). Turnovers: 16 (Ball 4, Rozier 3, Hayward 2, Oubre Jr. 2, Maledon,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 112, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .450, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (Doncic 6-12, Dinwiddie 3-8, Pinson 2-2, Bertans 2-6, Ntilikina 1-2, Wood 1-3, Bullock 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Wood 4, Bertans, Hardaway Jr., Wright IV). Turnovers: 14 (Doncic 7, Ntilikina 4, Wright IV...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 125, Sacramento 111
Percentages: FG .557, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hachimura 3-7, Beal 2-4, Morris 2-5, Kuzma 2-8, Kispert 1-4, Gibson 0-1, Porzingis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gafford 2, Porzingis 2). Turnovers: 9 (Beal 3, Gibson 2, Gafford, Hachimura, Kispert, Kuzma). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 62, WASHINGTON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .305, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Rodman 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Mullins 1-4, Powell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mullins). Turnovers: 12 (Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Mullins 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Darling, Diongue). Steals: 3 (Diongue, Gueye, Powell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 4, Montreal 2
Dallas013—4 First Period_1, Montreal, Evans 1 (Harris, Pezzetta), 4:04 (pp). Second Period_2, Montreal, Pezzetta 2 (Xhekaj), 2:24. 3, Dallas, Hintz 15 (Benn, Robertson), 15:19 (pp). Third Period_4, Dallas, Hintz 16 (Robertson, Pavelski), 2:27 (pp). 5, Dallas, Johnston 10 (Suter), 15:00 (pp). 6, Dallas, Kiviranta 5, 19:43 (en). Shots on...
Porterville Recorder
Warriors' Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 5, Columbus 2
Chicago221—5 First Period_1, Chicago, Kane 5 (Toews), 13:29. 2, Chicago, Domi 11 (Kane, T.Johnson), 16:00. Penalties_None. Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 7 (Lafferty, Mitchell), 2:31. 4, Chicago, Raddysh 10 (Toews, Kurashev), 3:24. 5, Columbus, Marchenko 4 (Roslovic, Bjork), 13:48 (pp). Penalties_Olivier, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 7:33; Murphy, CHI (Roughing), 7:33; Roslovic, CBJ (Holding), 8:27; Dickinson, CHI (Interference), 12:20; J.Johnson, CHI (Holding), 18:28.
Porterville Recorder
Warriors play the Grizzlies on Christmas day
Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -4; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are 9-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
Porterville Recorder
PEPPERDINE 81, GEORGE WASHINGTON 70
Percentages: FG .435, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Bishop 1-3, Edwards 1-5, Clark 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Edwards). Turnovers: 13 (Lindo 5, Bishop 3, Edwards 2, Adams, Dean, Harris). Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Edwards 2, Harris 2, Clark). Technical Fouls: None.
NFL roundup: Steelers defeat Raiders to keep playoff hopes alive
Kenny Pickett connects on a touchdown pass to George Pickens with less than a minute remaining to lift the Steelers to a 13-10 win over the Raiders.
