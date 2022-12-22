Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Toledo Central Catholic casts spell on Perrysburg
Toledo Central Catholic could finally catch its breath after a close call against Perrysburg in a 53-47 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. The last time Toledo Central Catholic and Perrysburg played in a 36-31 game on December 22, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Mt. Gilead weathers scare to dispatch Galion
Mt. Gilead walked the high-wire before edging Galion 75-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. Galion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne posts win at Lewis Center Olentangy's expense
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne pushed past Lewis Center Olentangy for a 51-41 win on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Perrysburg on December 16 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pemberville Eastwood denies Maumee's challenge
Pemberville Eastwood put together a victorious gameplan to stop Maumee 59-49 on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Tough to find an edge early, Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee fashioned a 17-17 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Diocese of Toledo announces snow emergency policy
TOLEDO -- With the winter season upon us and the predicted inclement weather, please keep in mind the policy for Level 3 Snow Emergencies, established in 2014:. "Whenever a county/city within the Diocese of Toledo is placed under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, during which all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel, the Catholic Churches within that geographic region will cancel the scheduled Saturday Vigil, Sunday, or Holy Day Masses. Roman Catholics in that region, therefore, are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass.
cleveland.com
Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Mansfield Madison Comprehensive strains past Mt. Vernon
Yes, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive looked relaxed while edging Mt. Vernon, but no autographs please after its 59-54 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Recently on December 16, Mt Vernon squared off with Wooster in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Tiffin Calvert overcomes Clyde
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tiffin Calvert prevailed over Clyde 58-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Clyde faced off on December 22, 2021 at Tiffin Calvert High School. For more, click here.
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
richlandsource.com
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
13abc.com
TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
richlandsource.com
Fremont Ross manhandles Tiffin Columbian
Fremont Ross built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 54-32 win over Tiffin Columbian during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Fremont Ross and Tiffin Columbian faced off on January 12, 2021 at Fremont Ross High School. For a full recap, click here.
National Weather Service: Seiche on Lake Erie brings water levels to all-time low
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service is reporting a seiche on Lake Erie. The water level on the western basin of Lake Erie near Toledo broke the all-time lowest level ever recorded, the agency said. It noted that the level is still dropping. A seiche is a standing wave twirling in a body of water, according to the National Ocean Center.
Power outages hit Waterville Friday evening; warming shelters available in area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two massive power outages in Waterville have left at least 2,000 residents without power Friday evening, according to Toledo Edison. One outage affects over 1,500 people and the other outage affects between 501 and 1,500 people. Both outages are estimated to have power restored at about 10:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
richlandsource.com
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday
BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
richlandsource.com
Bertha M. Campbell
Bertha Mae Campbell, 84, of Galion, passed away on December 21, 2022, in Crestline. Bertha was born in Scioto County, Ohio on May 3, 1938, to the late James and Ethel (Horsley) Brown. She married Michael L. Campbell on February 14, 1992, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.
Comments / 0