TOLEDO -- With the winter season upon us and the predicted inclement weather, please keep in mind the policy for Level 3 Snow Emergencies, established in 2014:. "Whenever a county/city within the Diocese of Toledo is placed under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, during which all roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel, the Catholic Churches within that geographic region will cancel the scheduled Saturday Vigil, Sunday, or Holy Day Masses. Roman Catholics in that region, therefore, are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO