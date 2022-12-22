Read full article on original website
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las Vegas
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet
Jerry Jones reportedly eyeing new Dallas Cowboys head coach in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have cooled off in recent weeks, narrowly escaping with a win over the Houston Texans and then
NFL Week 16 picks: Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys predictions | Will Gardner Minshew decide NFC East title?
Will Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts play, or will he sit out?. That is the most asked question heading into Saturday’s Christmas Eve game between the Eagles (13-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (10-4). Among the favorites to win the MVP award, Hurts sprained his shoulder in last Sunday’s win against...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 16
In Week 15, only 4 underdogs won their games outright. However, 9 covered the spread. That included the Indianapolis Colts, who covered the 3.5-point spread in the greatest collapse in NFL history, as they saw a 33-0 lead turn into a 39-36 overtime loss. Below, we analyze analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s...
Chiefs vs. Seahawks broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?
The Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) will face the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on FOX and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (free 7-day trial).
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
Commanders vs. 49ers: San Francisco Rolls Past Washington 37-20
The San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders this afternoon. Here's a look at live coverage throughout the game.
Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
Tom Brady Shares Why He's Still Playing Football
Tom Brady spoke about why he is still playing football on his weekly Let's Go! podcast.
Commanders' Taylor Heinicke 'Rooting For' 49ers QB Brock Purdy
After seemingly being afterthoughts, Taylor Heinicke and Brock Purdy are in the thick of the NFC playoff race for the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
What to Make Of Chiefs’ Friday Roster Moves
Kansas City shuffled some pieces around in advance of Saturday’s game against Seattle.
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr Week 16 Update
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr gave his state of the Las Vegas Raiders address for week 16.
Cowboys CB Moves: Mackensie Alexander Starting vs. Eagles, Kelvin Joseph Future?
The Dallas Cowboys elevated Mackensie Alexander and he will likely start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. What does this all mean for the demoted Kelvin Joseph?
Bills vs. Bears Christmas Eve Preview: Buffalo To Clinch?
The Buffalo Bills travel to face the Chicago Bears in a chilly Christmas Eve showdown from Soldier Field.
Lions Fans Week 16 Rooting Guide
All Lions takes a look at how four key Week 16 NFC matchups impact Lions’ playoff chances.
NBC Sports
Vikings beat Giants on 61-yard field goal at the whistle
The Vikings and Giants came into Saturday having played 21 one-score games between them, so there was little doubt about how things would play out in Minneapolis. Justin Jefferson caught a 17-yard touchdown with three minutes left to play to give the Vikings a 24-16 lead over the Giants, but the Giants were able to move the ball into Vikings territory on a 32-yard catch and run by wide receiver Darius Slayton. They would get down to a fourth-and-two from the 27-yard-line and chose to give the ball to Saquon Barkley, who sprinted through the line for an easy touchdown.
Giants vs. Vikings: NFL experts make Week 16 picks
The New York Giants (8-5-1) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that’s where the line remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
NFL world reacts to biggest snubs on Pro Bowl rosters
It didn’t take long Wednesday night for NFL fans to storm Twitter to argue about who got left off the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Some deserving players always miss out on Pro Bowl honors. They have to draw the line somewhere, and players who’ve had a great season get snubbed. It happens Read more... The post NFL world reacts to biggest snubs on Pro Bowl rosters appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kickoff to Titans-Texans Game Delayed
In response to a request from Nashville Mayor John Cooper, the start of the AFC South matchup has been pushed to 1:02 p.m. (CST).
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks
Kansas City's week of practice sheds some light on potential availability for Christmas Eve.
NBC Sports
Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
