Las Vegas, NV

NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Raiders: 3 reasons to worry this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field with heavy hearts as they mourn the death of Steelers legend Franco Harris. Nevertheless, the Steelers still need to be ready to take on a scrappy Las Vegas Raiders team on Christmas Eve who is just as keen on an upset as Pittsburgh is. Here are the three things we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Vikings beat Giants on 61-yard field goal at the whistle

The Vikings and Giants came into Saturday having played 21 one-score games between them, so there was little doubt about how things would play out in Minneapolis. Justin Jefferson caught a 17-yard touchdown with three minutes left to play to give the Vikings a 24-16 lead over the Giants, but the Giants were able to move the ball into Vikings territory on a 32-yard catch and run by wide receiver Darius Slayton. They would get down to a fourth-and-two from the 27-yard-line and chose to give the ball to Saquon Barkley, who sprinted through the line for an easy touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to biggest snubs on Pro Bowl rosters

It didn’t take long Wednesday night for NFL fans to storm Twitter to argue about who got left off the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Some deserving players always miss out on Pro Bowl honors. They have to draw the line somewhere, and players who’ve had a great season get snubbed. It happens Read more... The post NFL world reacts to biggest snubs on Pro Bowl rosters appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

