20-Year-Old Nicholas Snead Missing in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina mother is asking for the public’s help finding her son, Nicholas Snead, 20. Nicole Snead said her son left home around 9:30 a.m. Friday to go Christmas shopping. He has not been seen or heard from since. She said his last location was at Walmart located on South Main Street in High Point.
Photography Store Robbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Tuesday shortly after midnight, police responded to an alarm at Camera Corner at 2273 S. Church Street. Officers on scene found a damaged window and conducted a security sweep. No suspects were found inside. The business reported over $10,000 in stolen merchandise. Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves, later fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Stepfather
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday around 11:00 p.m., High Point Police were alerted to a shooting at 2719 Westgate Dr. When officers arrived, they located Keith Mcauthor Brown, 40, dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives began an investigation immediately, finding that Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea, 21, of High Point was responsible. He was arrested for the death of Brown, his stepfather. The homicide came because of an argument between these two men.
Sub-freezing temperatures over the weekend lead to burst pipes
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Some people arriving home today could return to water damage from freezing or leaking pipes after fire departments across the Triad were called into action after temperatures plunged below freezing over the weekend. “You could have stood under here and washed your hair because it was...
