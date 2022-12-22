HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina mother is asking for the public’s help finding her son, Nicholas Snead, 20. Nicole Snead said her son left home around 9:30 a.m. Friday to go Christmas shopping. He has not been seen or heard from since. She said his last location was at Walmart located on South Main Street in High Point.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO