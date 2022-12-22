Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be alert for variable conditions. Limit time outdoors during these hazardous wind chills. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches paired with blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills. Westerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cass MI, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO