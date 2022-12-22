Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches by Sunday evening. Winds gusting to 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on icy and snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
Blizzard Warning issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be alert for variable conditions. Limit time outdoors during these hazardous wind chills. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches paired with blowing and drifting snow, and dangerously cold wind chills. Westerly wind gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cass MI, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Wind chills of 10 to 15 degrees below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 14:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Brown County. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto roadways.
