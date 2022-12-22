ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

32nd annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day honors homeless community members who have died

By Amy DuPont
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJ4Qo_0jqtJada00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — This storm is falling on the winter solstice or the first day of winter.  It’s also known as the longest night.

Wednesday, people gathered in La Crosse to remember community members who can be forgotten in the dark. At the 32nd annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, organizers read the names of 26 homeless and formerly homeless community members who’ve passed away. They say all of them are important.

“They are our neighbors, friends, and family. And we want to take a moment to honor them as many would honor a loved one who passed away over the year,” said Couleecap’s Becky Koske.

The memorial typically includes a silent walk from Burns to Cameron Park. That part was canceled due to the storm.

