3 treated for smoke inhalation after structure fire in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire Wednesday evening, according to the Kingsport Fire Department.
Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Reedy Place.
According to KFD, the fire was out when firefighters arrived.
Three residents were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
The Kingsport fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.
