Kingsport, TN

3 treated for smoke inhalation after structure fire in Kingsport

By Slater Teague
WJHL
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire Wednesday evening, according to the Kingsport Fire Department.

Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Reedy Place.

According to KFD, the fire was out when firefighters arrived.

Three residents were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Kingsport fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

WJHL

