Woman hit by car in Fairfax County dies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a woman died at the hospital after a car hit her as she tried to cross a stretch of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area Wednesday.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Kim Hampton, 72, wasn’t in a crosswalk as she made her way across the southbound lanes of Richmond Highway and Beacon Hill Road around 6:40 p.m. A car hit her. The driver stayed at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information about what happened to call (703) 280-0543. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online . Another option is to provide information through the P3 Tips app.

Hampton’s death was the 23rd involving a pedestrian being hit by a car in Fairfax County in 2022 as of Dec. 22. During the same time period in 2021, the number was 13.

