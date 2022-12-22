Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver
December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
Merced armed robbery results in 3 arrests, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested due to an armed robbery that happened at Sunnyside Apartments according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, December 31, 2022, police say they responded to a call at Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of D Street for an armed robbery. Officers say the victim told them […]
KMPH.com
Chase with deputies ends in rollover crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital awaiting to be taken to the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he led them on a chase. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase took place around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near Shaw and Willow in Clovis.
PD: 2 homicide suspects arrested in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Merced police officials say. Police say 26-year-old Jose Joya Flores Jr. of Merced and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were arrested as the suspects in 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love’s death. According to the authorities, on Wednesday around 12:23 a.m. Merced police received a call […]
KMPH.com
Man shot by police in domestic violence situation in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot by a Fresno police officer during a domestic violence disturbance in Southeast Fresno early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at Chestnut and Church avenues at a 7-Eleven store around 12:48 a.m. Officials say an intoxicated couple pulled...
Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno
A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
KMPH.com
Group accused of 'gigantic fraud scheme' throughout Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Four people are now in serious trouble after investigators uncovered what they call a “gigantic fraud scheme.”. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, four people have allegedly victimized others across the county and spent their money on luxury items such as boats, homes, and other property.
Pursuit in Clovis leads to roll-over crash, deputies say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reported stolen car crashed after authorities were led on a chase in Clovis according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:30 p.m. deputies say they were notified of a stolen car near Shaw and Villa avenues. Once the car was identified by the MAGEC unit as a stolen vehicle, […]
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Arrest Known Gang Member Found in Possession of a Loaded Illegally Converted Assault Weapon
December 24, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Departments Gang Unit arrested a known gang member in possession of a converted assault weapon. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 12:40 P.M. the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit followed up on information that known gang member Israel Sanchez (27) was in possession of an illegal firearm.
Rashad Al-Hakim’s father weighs in on suspects charge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rashad Hakim is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community following the death of his son. “He was good at baseball, volleyball, he ran cross country, he ran track he did a little of everything,” he said. “He loved sports, he loved his family, he loved being a big […]
KMPH.com
Stolen SUV driver rams innocent family
Fresno, Calif. — A stolen SUV driver crashed into a car with a man,woman and child in it Friday afternoon. Three people were arrested by police after they ran from the accident. All were minors under 18-years-old. The family had just left their home to deliver a Christmas present...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash at Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue in Fresno
On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a fatal car accident occurred on Jameson Avenue in west Fresno, according to CHP traffic officers. The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on...
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 8-person Fresno County crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An […]
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
clovisroundup.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested Following Family Disturbance
On the evening of December 21nd an argument between two adult brothers inside of an apartment ended in tragedy when one was stabbed and the other was arrested. Officers were dispatched to an apartment near Peach/Gettysburg just after 4PM for a reported stabbing. As officers approached the apartment, they located...
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno smoke shop shooting suspects identified, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been identified in the alleged shooting at a Fresno smoke shop that left one man dead on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that shortly before noon officers responded to Superior Smoke Shop, located at 2721 North Blackstone Avenue, regarding a shot spotter […]
KMPH.com
One killed in single-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A male driver died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning. Police responded to the report of a crash at Fresno and Broadway Streets in downtown Fresno around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that slammed into a...
