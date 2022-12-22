ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Drivers and businesses prepare for 'Dropicana' and temporary closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Major traffic disruptions are set to begin at the end of January as the Nevada Department of Transportation begins work on a critical part of the $305 million renovation of the Interstate 15 / Tropicana interchange. The department is calling it “Dropicana” and is expected...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

John Mull's Meats added to Las Vegas historic property register

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A barbecue favorite has been added to the list of historic Las Vegas locations. The city council voted unanimously this week to list John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill as a historic site on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register. According to the city,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash on I-15 near Jean causes major traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Nevada State Police (NSP) are investigating a deadly rollover crash on southbound I-15, just after Jean. State Police confirmed one person has died, and another has been airlifted from the crash site and taken to University Medical Center. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Friday...
JEAN, NV
8newsnow.com

Freeway crash caused major traffic delays on US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95 before I-15 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning. Cars were backed up to Eastern Avenue. According to RTC, the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. and was blocking the two left lanes. The lanes reopened a few hours later.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police investigate crash on I-15 near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State Police are on scene of a rollover crash on southbound I-15 near Jean. Southbound I-15 after Jean remains closed. The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
JEAN, NV
news3lv.com

Fire destroys Henderson family home

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Dec. 22, 12:20 p.m.

Sherry’s Forecast: Thursday, Dec. 22, 12:20 p.m. Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Dec. 22, 12:20 p.m. Fulfilling Christmas wishes: Nonprofits come through …. At the Pearson Community Center in West Las Vegas, kids are thankful for Christmas as nonprofit groups make sure some of their holiday wishes come true. Nonprofit brings...
LAS VEGAS, NV

