Staunton, VA

Overnight and early morning snow will change to rain: Winter weather advisory

By Jeff Schwaner, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago

STAUNTON—The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday night that included early morning snow and slippery road conditions Thursday.

But don't expect it will stick around for Christmas.

The advisory, which is in effect from 2 a.m. through 3 p.m. Thursday, calls for snow and sleet accumulations from a coating to an inch in the valley, though 1 to 3 inches could accumulate in higher elevations over 2,000 feet.

Ice accumulation can range from around a trace to a tenth of an inch in the valleys, and a tenth to a quarter inch along the ridges.

Valley residents in August acounty could wake up to a wintry mixPrecipitation will most likely begin as a wintry mix starting between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. that will change to mostly freezing rain late Thursday morning.

Expect rain later Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Thursday morning drivers should plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the morning commute along with holiday travel.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Overnight and early morning snow will change to rain: Winter weather advisory

