Behind Enemy Lines: What the Falcons Are Saying About the Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Atlanta Falcons are expecting a tough matchup against the Ravens in Week 16. Here's what the Falcons players and coaches had to say:. Smith: “That’s a defense, schematically, that we’re familiar with. Obviously, Dean was there. There are a lot of guys that have been there, players and coaches. They’ve had a long history, let’s call it the last 20-some years of a standard on defense. They’ve had some great players. It’s a really good scheme. Like everybody, when you work together and you have success, people get hired off of it and they tweak their own things, but schematically, structure-wise, it’s something we’re familiar with. Now, the players are completely different. How somebody calls it, the gameplan adjustments or maybe they tweak a coverage here or there, there’s a difference. Like I’ve said, they’ve had a long history – especially since Harbaugh has been there – they play a certain way, and this will be a great test for us going on the road against a really good football team. A team that values a lot of things the same way that we do. It will be a physical game, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments
Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.
thecomeback.com
Daniel Snyder gets huge offers for Washington Commanders
When embattled team owner Daniel Snyder began preliminary work to sell the Washington Commanders, some NFL insiders hatched a theory. They believed that Snyder had set his reported asking price so high, $7 billion, that he could later stand down and refuse to sell, saying he’d not gotten the price he wanted. That would then force a vote by NFL team owners to make him sell the team.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
Giants prove they truly belong among playoff-caliber opposition
You know the law. You know the rule. Close only counts in horseshoes, not in the NFL. Moral victories are for teams that take January off. There are no lessons learned from losing that can’t be learned better by winning. All right. All true. All fair. But we’ve seen the exception to that rule. We have experienced the outlier. We saw what happened at the end of the 2007 season when a bitter Giants defeat wound up planting the seeds for the most glorious moment in franchise history. Now, look: the Vikings are not the 2007 Patriots, who finished off their 16-0 regular...
Steelers Changing Field to Replicate Immaculate Reception
The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking another step to honor Franco Harris.
247Sports
Maryland lands former blue-chip offensive lineman from transfer portal
Maryland football's staff entered transfer portal season looking for a couple of offensive linemen. And it landed one in former LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil, who announced his commitment to the Terps today. "I really enjoyed the facility and how real the coaches are. It's definitely a family atmosphere and...
Sources: Suns' Devin Booker (groin) set to return vs. Nuggets
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker (groin) is set to return after a 3-game absence against the Nuggets on Sunday.
