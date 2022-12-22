OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Atlanta Falcons are expecting a tough matchup against the Ravens in Week 16. Here's what the Falcons players and coaches had to say:. Smith: “That’s a defense, schematically, that we’re familiar with. Obviously, Dean was there. There are a lot of guys that have been there, players and coaches. They’ve had a long history, let’s call it the last 20-some years of a standard on defense. They’ve had some great players. It’s a really good scheme. Like everybody, when you work together and you have success, people get hired off of it and they tweak their own things, but schematically, structure-wise, it’s something we’re familiar with. Now, the players are completely different. How somebody calls it, the gameplan adjustments or maybe they tweak a coverage here or there, there’s a difference. Like I’ve said, they’ve had a long history – especially since Harbaugh has been there – they play a certain way, and this will be a great test for us going on the road against a really good football team. A team that values a lot of things the same way that we do. It will be a physical game, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

