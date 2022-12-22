LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that takes trucks on a stop-and-go urban street with 17 stoplights, rather than continuing on to the 11-mile, $352-million beltway.

