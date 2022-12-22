Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
7 things we learned about Nebraska football during the early signing period
As the early signing period closes on Friday, Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class has taken shape. This is the first class for new head coach Matt Rhule as he begins to mold the roster in his image. Nebraska complied a group that ranks in the top 30 nationally despite Rhule's staff having limited recruiting time.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska lands Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Scott
A veteran offensive lineman who started at center last season in the Pac-12 is coming to Nebraska. Former Arizona State blocker Ben Scott announced Friday he is joining the Huskers, ending a two-week stay in the portal that also included strong pushes from suitors like Auburn and USC. The 6-foot-5,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball adds Florida transfer hitter Beason
Florida outside hitter/right-side hitter Merritt Beason will transfer and join the Nebraska volleyball team, she announced Friday on social media. She played for Florida the past two seasons, earning all-SEC honors this season after finishing second on the team in kills with 348 with a .261 hitting percentage. Beason, a...
Kearney Hub
Husker History Highlights - December 22
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. The distance: 61 yards. The star: Ricky Simmons. The date: Sept. 18, 1982. The outcome: Huskers 68,...
Kearney Hub
Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance
OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.
Kearney Hub
Ep. 68 The Showdown: The 2023 football recruiting class
Amie Just is traveling, so Sam McKewon is joined by colleagues Evan Bland and Luke Mullin to discuss the football recruiting class after early signing day, the impact of NIL on recruiting and more. As Nebraska piles up speedy recruits in the 2023 class and beyond, new offensive coordinator Marcus...
Kearney Hub
Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC
OMAHA — A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible through a newly announced $20 million donor gift. Joe Williams, described by Omaha-based UNMC as one of the College of...
Kearney Hub
New Lincoln South Beltway befuddling for some truckers, other motorists
LINCOLN — The Lincoln South Beltway has been open for just over a week, but some motorists appear to still be bewildered about getting on the four-lane expressway. A reporter who drove the area on Thursday found at least two, eastbound semi-trailer trucks who mistakenly turned onto the old route through south Lincoln, one that takes trucks on a stop-and-go urban street with 17 stoplights, rather than continuing on to the 11-mile, $352-million beltway.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln counselor accused of Medicaid fraud
A Lincoln mental health counselor has been charged with Medicaid fraud. A warrant was issued for Michael Keady's arrest Wednesday on the felony charge. In court documents, Investigator Tim Lordino of the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Attorney General's Office said Keady enrolled with Nebraska Medicaid and received payments between Dec. 15, 2017, and March 12, 2021, after agreeing not to submit claims for professional mental health services as part of a settlement agreement in 2015.
Kearney Hub
Janssen auto dealers providing free safe rides home on New Year's Eve
HOLDREGE – Janssen Auto Group of Holdrege will be offering free rides again this New Year’s Eve to anyone needing a safe ride home. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Janssen also operates dealerships in...
