Solon, OH

After argument, man agrees to leave girlfriend’s house with police, but later returns to destroy items, make threat: Solon police blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Hitchhiker’s journey ends at jail: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to the Pearl Road intersection at 10:18 a.m. Dec. 14 for a man soliciting for a ride. They went there and saw him get into a pick-up truck. Police stopped the truck. They explained to the driver the reason for the stop. The hitchhiker had several active warrants in the area. Most of them were for thefts. He was taken into custody and searched before he was placed into the cruiser. Police found several new items on the man. He said they were his, but later admitted he took them from store outside the city. The man was transported to another city where he was transferred to a different jurisdiction who had warrants on him. The man had a wrench set, batters, earbuds and epoxy putty on him.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Officers arrest 19-year-old for speeding, drunk driving and fake ID: Rocky River Police Blotter,

Suspension, Hilliard Blvd. On Dec. 12 at 9:50 a.m. a caller reported a woman was in front of city hall screaming obscenities into her phone. An officer spoke with the woman and learned she was upset over a pending driver license suspension. The officer explained what was happening and the woman was directed to the municipal court without further problems.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Grinches out in full force: Avon Lake police blotter

Nick Mayer Ford reported the theft of scrap metal on December 7. Video of the suspect and his vehicle were provided. Several residents from an apartment building reported packages stolen from the lobby of the complex on December 14. Theft: Moore Road. A resident was scammed out of $7,300 after...
AVON LAKE, OH
Police confiscate firearms from Tower in the Park apartment; teenage boy blackmailed on social media: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Psychiatric situation: Barrett Road. Police confiscated five firearms Dec. 16 from the apartment of a man living in Tower in the Park, 55 Barrett. The man, 24, had been fired from his job the day before. He sent a text message to a friend, telling her that he needed someone to take away his firearms. The friend called police.
BEREA, OH
Stolen car recovered in Cleveland: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Riverside Drive. A resident called the police department at 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 15 to report discovering her vehicle was missing. The Cleveland Police Department contacted the Lakewood Police Department at 12:48 p.m. to report they found the vehicle with broken-out windows on W. 28th Street in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Middle Heights man faces aggravated menacing charges after trying to enter Berea woman’s home

BEREA, Ohio – An intoxicated Middleburg Heights man, 57, was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 after he tried to enter the home of a South Rocky River Drive woman. The woman told police she was taking out her trash when she noticed two people – later identified as the Middleburg Heights man and his daughter, 29 – in her neighbor’s front yard. The woman acknowledged their presence, walked back into her house and locked the door.
BEREA, OH
‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Shaker Heights has been lucky to have Jeff DeMuth as its police chief

Regarding the impending retirement of Shaker Heights Police Chief Jeff DeMuth (”Shaker Heights council, mayor honor retiring Police Chief Jeff DeMuth,” cleveland.com, Dec. 20): Two years ago, I was alarmed when some people were loudly yelling, “Defund the police.” I was moved to send a check for $100 to the Shaker Heights Police Department with a note that I appreciated their work.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
