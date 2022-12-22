ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Gleefully Takes Credit for Wounding Putin Lackey Dmitry Rogozin

As Russia’s former space chief floated conspiracy theories Thursday about what led to the “targeted” attack against him as he celebrated his birthday on stolen Ukrainian territory a day earlier, Ukrainian authorities offered a blunt response: Of course we fired at you, you moron, you never should’ve crossed the border. That was the gist of what Ukraine’s Border Guard Service said in a statement on Dmitry Rogozin’s shrapnel wounding. “The State Border Guard Service determined that Russian citizen Rogozin illegally crossed the Ukrainian border. We were unable to personally deliver the [written] protocol to the offender, which is why it was ‘handed’ to him during his birthday celebrations by concerned comrades,” the agency wrote. Rogozin, one of Vladimir Putin’s top cheerleaders in the war against Ukraine, was wounded along with another pro-Kremlin official when their hotel in occupied Donetsk was fired on by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday. One of his aides said Thursday that he’d been transferred to a military hospital in Russia’s Rostov region. The 59-year-old Russian nationalist says he will have to undergo surgery after suffering a shrapnel injury to his back, which he is now blaming on an “information leak.” “We lived in this hotel for months, and in eight years the enemy not once fired on this place,” he said of the “targeted” strike.
The Associated Press

The Hunted: These are the Ukrainians Russia wanted to find

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One was asked to be an informant for Russia. Another’s 16-year-old son was abducted as leverage. A third is still in Russian custody. Here are just a few portraits of prominent Ukrainian politicians, journalists, pastors and more who ended up on Russian lists for abduction, in an effort to strip Ukraine of its leaders.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy