Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Iran Issues Stark Warning to Zelensky Against Testing Their 'Patience'
Iran has repeatedly denied that it provided drones to Russia, a claim that has been challenged by Western and Ukrainian officials.
After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag
Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
Russian High-Tech 'Forpost' Drone Worth $6M Destroyed in Strike: Ukraine
It's at least the third-such drone Ukrainian forces have shot down since the war's start.
Blasts deep inside Russia hand Putin a fresh problem, with no obvious answer
Moscow's accusation that Ukrainian drones struck two airbases deep inside Russia has once again raised the febrile question of escalation nine months into the war.
Zelenskyy warns Russia is 'planning something' in south while upping aggression in northern Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is 'planning something' in the south as Russian forces up their aggression in the north.
U.S. Patriots for Ukraine Will Have Unimaginable Result: Russian Envoy
Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said any U.S. or NATO personnel helping Ukrainians with the anti-aircraft system will be at risk.
2 Turkish military planes that got stuck in Ukraine when Russia attacked 10 months ago are finally home
The planes landed in Ukraine to evacuate their citizens just hours before Russia invaded in February.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
'Fatal mistake': Top Russian official warns Zelensky after surprise US trip
A Russian legislator issued a stark warning that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's faith in the United States was a "fatal mistake," following his speech to Congress on Wednesday.
Russia's military is easy to fool, but that makes dealing with Moscow even riskier, researchers say
"One of the biggest challenges may be preventing the Russians from deceiving themselves," a recent British think-tank report says.
2022 has been a 'dismal year of failure' for Putin and invading Ukraine has left Russia 'poorer and more isolated than for decades,' NATO chief says
The Russian military is estimated to have suffered 100,000 casualties in Ukraine so far, and the Russian economy fell into a recession in November.
Ukraine Gleefully Takes Credit for Wounding Putin Lackey Dmitry Rogozin
As Russia’s former space chief floated conspiracy theories Thursday about what led to the “targeted” attack against him as he celebrated his birthday on stolen Ukrainian territory a day earlier, Ukrainian authorities offered a blunt response: Of course we fired at you, you moron, you never should’ve crossed the border. That was the gist of what Ukraine’s Border Guard Service said in a statement on Dmitry Rogozin’s shrapnel wounding. “The State Border Guard Service determined that Russian citizen Rogozin illegally crossed the Ukrainian border. We were unable to personally deliver the [written] protocol to the offender, which is why it was ‘handed’ to him during his birthday celebrations by concerned comrades,” the agency wrote. Rogozin, one of Vladimir Putin’s top cheerleaders in the war against Ukraine, was wounded along with another pro-Kremlin official when their hotel in occupied Donetsk was fired on by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday. One of his aides said Thursday that he’d been transferred to a military hospital in Russia’s Rostov region. The 59-year-old Russian nationalist says he will have to undergo surgery after suffering a shrapnel injury to his back, which he is now blaming on an “information leak.” “We lived in this hotel for months, and in eight years the enemy not once fired on this place,” he said of the “targeted” strike.
The Hunted: These are the Ukrainians Russia wanted to find
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — One was asked to be an informant for Russia. Another’s 16-year-old son was abducted as leverage. A third is still in Russian custody. Here are just a few portraits of prominent Ukrainian politicians, journalists, pastors and more who ended up on Russian lists for abduction, in an effort to strip Ukraine of its leaders.
North Korea Blames U.S. for Ukraine 'Bloodshed' after Wagner Arms Reports
The international community will have to focus on the U.S. criminal acts of bringing bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine," a North Korean official said.
